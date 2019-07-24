Canada's wind energy industry targets growth and opportunity at Fall event

Over three days, business executives, technical experts, decision makers, and government representatives will highlight the key issues facing wind energy today and identify the innovative trends that will guide the future of clean energy growth.

Plenary sessions will focus on the big picture of Canada's evolving electricity system and growing wind energy industry; navigating changing market and policy dynamics in Alberta; disruptive technologies and rapid innovation that are impacting Canada's electric utilities; and the role of wind energy in supporting grid reliability. Concurrent educational sessions will dig into a range of pressing industry topics, including the possibilities for repowering projects, boosting operational strategies, traditional knowledge and Indigenous partnerships, wind and solar hybrid projects, the evolution of wind project siting, new revenue streams and the global transition to clean technology.

With more than 1,200 attendees representing a wide range of interests in wind energy, the conference tradeshow will provide exhibitors an unmatched opportunity to connect with North America's foremost wind energy leaders and decision makers. With the plenary sessions adjacent to the tradeshow floor, it is the perfect venue for exhibitors to expand their network and generate leads, while earning recognition as a wind energy market participant.

Following on the heels of the impressive 2018 award winners, attendees can expect no less this year. Six prestigious CanWEA awards will be presented to visionary leaders and clean energy pioneers for their outstanding contributions to the Canadian wind industry, while CanWEA partner Women in Renewable Energy WiRE will present this year's Wind Power Woman of Distinction Award.

Registration is now open for the 35th CanWEA Annual Conference and Exhibition and the program outline can be found at windenergyevent.ca .

Quotes

"The CanWEA Annual Conference & Exhibition is the only event of its kind in Canada, providing a unique opportunity for a wide range of wind energy leaders and stakeholders to foster business partnerships, discuss industry developments and identify opportunities for growth. We are pleased to partner with CanWEA on this conference and support the continued development of such an important industry for Canada's future."

– Larry Turner, President and CEO, Hannover Fairs

"Wind energy is a low-cost, clean, and reliable source of power that is well-positioned to drive Canada's clean energy growth. The CanWEA Annual Conference & Exhibition provides an unparalleled opportunity for all members and stakeholders of the wind energy industry to focus on the opportunities and solutions that will ensure Canada remains competitive in a low-carbon global economy."

– Robert Hornung, President, Canadian Wind Energy Association

Background

CanWEA's 35 th Annual Conference and Exhibition is Canada's largest wind energy event. It is expected to attract more than 1,200 attendees and more than 100 exhibiting companies.

CanWEA will announce the winners of the R.J. Templin Award, Matt Holder Community Connection Award, Individual Leadership Award, Group Leadership Award, Wind Energy Project of the Year, and Friend of Wind Award at the CanWEA Awards Breakfast on October 10. Tickets for the CanWEA Awards Breakfast can be purchased with registration for the CanWEA Annual Conference and Exhibition. Or contact Chris Paquette at cpaquette@hannoverfairs.com to purchase a corporate table.

. Tickets for the CanWEA Awards Breakfast can be purchased with registration for the . Or contact at cpaquette@hannoverfairs.com to purchase a corporate table. Wind energy is the lowest-cost option for new electricity generation in Canada and wind energy costs continue to fall, offering an attractive electricity source to provinces seeking to clean and diversify their electricity systems.

and wind energy costs continue to fall, offering an attractive electricity source to provinces seeking to clean and diversify their electricity systems. According to Bloomberg New Energy Outlook 2019 , over $13 trillion of new investment in new electricity supply is expected globally between now and 2050 – 77 per cent of which will go to renewables (wind energy to attract $5.3 trillion and solar energy $4.2 trillion , and another $843 billion going to batteries).

About the Canadian Wind Energy Association

CanWEA is the voice of Canada's wind energy industry, actively promoting the responsible and sustainable growth of wind energy. A national non-profit association, CanWEA serves as Canada's leading source of credible information about wind energy and its social, economic and environmental benefits. Join us on Facebook , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Learn more at canwea.ca .

About Hannover Fairs (Canada) Inc.

Hannover Fairs (Canada) is a subsidiary of Hannover, Germany's Deutsche Messe – one of the world's largest and most active organizers of industrial technology events. Hannover Fairs helps companies expand domestically and internationally through exhibit and sponsorship opportunities at Deutsche Messe's worldwide portfolio of events, including Energy at HANNOVER MESSE and Canada's premier wind energy event, CanWEA Annual Conference and Exhibition. Visit http://www.hfcanada.ca for more information.

