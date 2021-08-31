Canada's Unique Cashmere Collection to Host First-Ever National Special on CTV

Featuring 16 leading Canadian fashion designers and their creations for a Vision of a Future Without Breast Cancer — showcasing breathtaking, original Bathroom Tissue Couture, all entirely crafted in luxuriously soft sheets of Cashmere — the collection serves as the annual kick-off to October Breast Cancer Month, and as a fund- and awareness-raiser for this important cause for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF).

The first-ever TV special, produced by Bell Media Studios, and hosted by CTV's The Social Melissa Grelo and Etalk's Tyrone Edwards, features famed Cashmere Collection Curator Joe Zee, best known for his appearances on GMA, The Marilyn Denis Show, the original Gossip Girl, and Stitched. This one-of-a-kind fashion show themed The NEW Belle Époque is a modern take on turn-of-the-20th-Century French history when hope, optimism, and innovation fueled dynamic change after troubled times, much like today.

The collection will be first unveiled in an exclusive, socially distanced VIP audience at the Globe & Mail Centre in Toronto on September 28. This is the first time the Cashmere Collection — which has showcased more than 200 top Canadian designers through its 18-year history — will take viewers behind the Cashmere Bathroom Tissue curtain to experience the show in its entirety through a broadcast special including behind the scenes clips, and interviews with designers and key supporters.

"The Cashmere Collection 2021: The NEW Belle Époque beautifully reflects our current cultural landscape, our strengths, resilience, and optimism for the future," says Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer, Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue. "We are thrilled to share the collection's beauty and Cashmere's vision of a future without breast cancer with all Canadians in a meaningful way. We hope it inspires viewers to support the breast cancer cause and Canadian fashion," she says.

The Cashmere Collection TV special is produced by Bell Media Studios and Motion Content Group in collaboration with Kruger Products, maker of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue. Wavemaker collaborated on conceptualization and media strategy, with Strategic Objectives managing public relations and the in-person fashion show production.

"It is a pleasure to work with Kruger Products once again to help support their annual Cashmere Collection's Couture for the Cure" says Perry MacDonald VP, Advertising Sales and Partnerships at Bell Media. "We are proud to help bring attention to Canada's brilliant fashion designers, and this international, award-winning breast cancer awareness fundraiser."

Please click here for details on The Cashmere Couture for the Cure TV Special, including the designer roster and bios, BT Couture sketches, and Cashmere's fundraising activities in support of the breast cancer cause at the Canadian Cancer Society and Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

Cashmere Collection 2021: The NEW Belle Époque - CTV National TV Premiere

When: Friday, October 8, 2021

Time: 7:00p.m. - 7:30p.m. EST

Where: CTV and Crave



What: Unique-in-the-world fashion show featuring 16 leading Canadian designers and their vision of a future without breast cancer, all entirely crafted in luxurious sheets of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling brand.



Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer, Kruger Products, and several collection designers are available for interviews.

