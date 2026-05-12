WINNIPEG, MB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - As economic uncertainty, Trump's trade war and climate pressures reshape the globe, over 2,000 delegates from every sector of Canada's economy have adopted a bold action plan to build and transform Canada's economic foundation around good union jobs, domestic manufacturing, and nation-building investments.

"Canada cannot build a resilient economy by outsourcing jobs, relying on fragile supply chains, or leaving workers behind," said Bea Bruske. "This plan is about building the infrastructure, industries, and skilled workforce Canada needs, and making sure workers share in the prosperity they create."

The action plan prioritizes nation-building investments in public infrastructure, transportation, energy systems, skills training, apprenticeships, and workforce development to ensure a skilled and job-ready workforce for the future.

It also advances for a worker-centred approach to building a worker-centred strategy through investments in clean electricity generation, public transit, electrification, climate adaptation, and industrial decarbonization while protecting and creating good union jobs.

Canada's unions will continue to push governments to use public procurement, strategic investment, and industrial policy to strengthen domestic supply chains, raise workplace standards, expand opportunities for marginalized workers, and ensure major projects deliver lasting community benefits.

The plan also calls for stronger Employment Insurance protections, greater support for apprenticeships and vocational education, and a worker-centred trade agenda that prioritizes domestic capacity, labour rights, and economic sovereignty.

"This plan is about nation-building," said Bruske. "It is about building a stronger, more resilient Canada that delivers for workers and communities."

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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