Canada's Trade Agreement with Israel must end as Palestinians face systemic human rights abuses

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Community groups, unions and human rights activists call for end to Canada Israel Free Trade Agreement (CIFTA) as the Israeli military siege of Gaza continues

Monday, August 31st, 10:30am.

Human Rights Monument, 220 Elgin Street, Ottawa, Canada.

Sam Hersh, Independent Jewish Voices (IJV), Ottawa chapter.

Bianca Mugyenyi, Director of the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute.

Jan Simpson, National President of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers CUPW.

Jessie Stein, Artist, The Luyas.

In solidarity with the human rights of the Palestinian people, a network of artists, labour unions and human rights organizations are calling for the end of the Canada Israel Free Trade Agreement (CIFTA).

SOURCE Labour for Palestine

For further information: Stefan Christoff, Howl! Arts, 438-936-1948