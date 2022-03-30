Canada's Tower Industry Making Major Contributions to Canadians: Ghiz

"In 2021, the "all items" CPI has risen significantly, while the Cellular Services Price Index has declined further – by approximately 23% since January 2020. This decline in the Cellular Services Price Index is a result of the competition amongst all network operators- big and small."

Mr. Ghiz also discussed the direct contribution STAC members are making to the progress of the industry and to Canadians. "The work you do, combined with the investments being made by Canada's facilities-based carriers, are not only transforming the ways in which Canadians communicate, work, and play, but also fueling economic growth and innovation, and helping to address some of the world's biggest challenges using digital technology. It is because of your specialized skills and your commitment that this transformational growth can occur."

The annual STAC conference and exhibition is widely regarded as Canada's premier tower industry event. It offers industry professionals from across the country the opportunity to learn about, and share experience of, the trends and challenges shaping Canada's tower industry – an industry essential to ensuring Canadians have access to world-class wireless networks.

For a complete copy of Mr. Ghiz's remarks to the conference, please visit CWTA online here.

