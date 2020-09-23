Canada's Total Mom Pitch Returns Offering Mom Entrepreneurs a Chance to Win a Grand Prize of $30,000

As children go back to school, moms are facing difficult decisions around balancing life and business. What started as a local event to help passionate, entrepreneurial moms in Toronto, has turned into a national initiative to empower, support and help women across the country build and launch successful businesses.

Canadian moms can submit their business online via thetotalmomshow.ca/total-mom-pitch. A select group of successful entrepreneurs & business executives will select the top five strongest applications for the voting round.

"It's helping ambitious moms across Canada by networking with powerful women, asking for recommendations, and getting valuable support when we need it most," says Anna Sinclair, CEO & Founder of the Total Mom Show Inc., which produces the Pitch initiative. "It was a no brainer to partner with The Scotiabank Women Initiative and Visa, both leading the industry with action to ensure women entrepreneurs have access to powerful resources."

The top five finalists will be announced on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11:11am EST, kicking off the official start of the three-month-long Accelerator Program. The Accelerator will offer private mentorship with some of Canada's hottest incubators and receive special programming from organizations including Google, DMZ, EDC, Rebel Office, Henry Business Law, Buckley & Associates, Sinclair Creative Agency Inc, Shopify and more.

The Total Mom Pitch finale will be hosted on March 15, 2021 where the top five will compete for the grand prize in front of a panel of exclusive judges. Additionally, the top five will receive a membership with The Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce and the Women's Executive Network.

About Total Mom Pitch, please visit our website and FB & IG @TheTotalMomShow

High-res images & logo, please click here

About The Total Mom Inc.

The Total Mom Inc. is a digital network, community, and event series that provide support to moms as they travel through their journey of motherhood both personally and professionally. The Total Mom Show which is Canada's first and largest holistic festival for moms focuses not on kids and babies, but on the overall well-being of moms and parents. The festival is expanding into major cities across Canada and hosts interactive digital and in-person micro-events. The Network brings together resources that empower women and provides global access to education and inspiration to meet the needs of moms and small businesses.

About The Scotiabank Women Initiative

The Scotiabank Women Initiative is a comprehensive program to help advance women-owned and women-led businesses across Canada through three key pillars: Access to Capital, Mentorship and Education. Since launching in December 2018, The Scotiabank Women Initiative has achieved several notable milestones. In September 2019, the Bank committed to deploy three billion dollars in capital to women-led businesses in its first three years. The program has engaged more than 1,500 women through our Boot Camps and group mentorship sessions across Canada. We formed The Scotiabank Women Initiative Advisory Board of Scotiabank executives, who provide expertise to help women grow their businesses through facilitated small group mentorship sessions and we developed an online Knowledge Centre for self-directed learning. For more information on The Scotiabank Women Initiative™, visit scotiabankwomeninitiative.com.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. Our relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit visa.ca, usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.html and @VisaCA.

THE TOTAL MOM PITCH - FACT SHEET

Official Partners

Recognition Awards Sponsors

Additionally, recognition awards will be given to applicants from the following partners:

EDC (Export Development Canada)





Export Rising Star Award





Reach Global Marketing





Zensurance





Visit North Carolina

2020 Judges

Mentors & Experts

Vivian Kaye-Biz- eCommerce, Shopify, Selling Online





Coach " Raia" Carey- Life Coach & Goal Setting, https://www.careycoach.com/





Raia" Carey- Life Coach & Goal Setting, https://www.careycoach.com/ Christine Buckley - Financial Forecasting, Taxes and Cash Flow, https://buckleyandassoc.ca/





- Financial Forecasting, Taxes and Cash Flow, https://buckleyandassoc.ca/ Andrea Henry - Business Legal, https://henrybusinesslaw.com/





- Business Legal, https://henrybusinesslaw.com/ Eva Redpath - Mindset & Confidence, https://www.evaredpath.com/





- Mindset & Confidence, https://www.evaredpath.com/ Sarah Williams -Entrepreneurship & Business Templates, https://rebeloffice.ca/





-Entrepreneurship & Business Templates, https://rebeloffice.ca/ Monique Bryan - Personal and Business Branding, https://www.moniquebryan.com/





- Personal and Business Branding, https://www.moniquebryan.com/ Anna Sinclair - Branding & design, Influencer Marketing, Sales Pitching & Negotiations

2020 Board Of Advisors

SOURCE Canada's Total Mom Pitch

For further information: For all media inquiries including media passes, interview requests, photos, etc. please contact: Ashton Andino, Reach Global Marketing, [email protected], 647-972-5541