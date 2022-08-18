Canada's Top Investor Conference Is Back in Toronto After Two Years!

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- After two long years, MoneyShow is thrilled to welcome back Canadian investors and traders in person for a can't miss wealth-building event in Toronto to discover how the top market experts from Bay Street to Wall Street are preparing their portfolios as economic smoke signals point to tumultuous times ahead.

The speaker lineup at The MoneyShow Toronto, September 16-17, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, features dozens of world-class economists, money managers, and investment strategists who will share their insights and strategies for protecting and growing your portfolio in today's volatile markets.

Featured Financial Experts:

Agenda Topics & Themes:

Bulls, Bears, and Beyond: Market Insights and Outlook for 2023

Value? Growth? How to Prepare for the Next Move in the Market

Understanding Canada's Retirement Problem

Retirement Problem Where in the World Are We? Economic Update and Market Implications

The DIY Investor's Handbook

Five Key Investing Metrics and the Stocks That Possess Them

Inflation or Crash? Who Cares! Learn the Secrets to Survive and Thrive

Optimal Retirement Strategies for High Inflation and Bear Market Regimes

How to Trade Options in These Crazy Markets

In addition to in-person access to the pros, The MoneyShow Toronto also provides access to the Interactive Exhibit Hall where attendees can test and compare new products and services, get answers to questions, and network with industry experts during the welcome reception, meet & greets, book signings, photo opportunities, and more!

To claim a free pass, visit: www.TorontoMoneyShow.com

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow is a global network of investment and trading education. The privately held financial media company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. Each year, MoneyShow's roster of live and online events attract more than 75,000 investors and traders who gather with market experts in dynamic learning forums.

