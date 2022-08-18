Canada's Top Investor Conference Is Back in Toronto After Two Years!
Aug 18, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- After two long years, MoneyShow is thrilled to welcome back Canadian investors and traders in person for a can't miss wealth-building event in Toronto to discover how the top market experts from Bay Street to Wall Street are preparing their portfolios as economic smoke signals point to tumultuous times ahead.
The speaker lineup at The MoneyShow Toronto, September 16-17, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, features dozens of world-class economists, money managers, and investment strategists who will share their insights and strategies for protecting and growing your portfolio in today's volatile markets.
- David Rosenberg, Founder & President, Rosenberg Research
- Larry Berman, Partner & Chief Investment Officer, ETF Capital Management
- Eric Nuttall, Partner & Senior Portfolio Manager, Ninepoint Partners
- Benjamin Tal, Deputy Chief Economist, CIBC Capital Markets
- Rob Carrick, Columnist, The Globe and Mail
- Peter Hodson, Editor, Canadian MoneySaver
- Benj Gallander, President, Contra the Heard Investment Letter
- Som Seif, Founder & CEO, Purpose Investments
- Keith Richards, President, ValueTrend Wealth Management
- Barbara Stewart, Researcher & Author, Rich Thinking
- Steve Hawkins, President & CEO, Horizons ETFs Management
- Bulls, Bears, and Beyond: Market Insights and Outlook for 2023
- Value? Growth? How to Prepare for the Next Move in the Market
- Understanding Canada's Retirement Problem
- Where in the World Are We? Economic Update and Market Implications
- The DIY Investor's Handbook
- Five Key Investing Metrics and the Stocks That Possess Them
- Inflation or Crash? Who Cares! Learn the Secrets to Survive and Thrive
- Optimal Retirement Strategies for High Inflation and Bear Market Regimes
- How to Trade Options in These Crazy Markets
In addition to in-person access to the pros, The MoneyShow Toronto also provides access to the Interactive Exhibit Hall where attendees can test and compare new products and services, get answers to questions, and network with industry experts during the welcome reception, meet & greets, book signings, photo opportunities, and more!
To claim a free pass, visit: www.TorontoMoneyShow.com
MoneyShow is a global network of investment and trading education. The privately held financial media company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. Each year, MoneyShow's roster of live and online events attract more than 75,000 investors and traders who gather with market experts in dynamic learning forums.
SOURCE MoneyShow Toronto
For further information: Jordan Berger, [email protected], 941-955-0323
Share this article