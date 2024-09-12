CANADA'S TOP FROZEN PIZZA MANUFACTURER CELEBRATES 10 YEARS IN LONDON, ON

LONDON, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - At an event held today, Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd., the maker of several beloved frozen pizza brands, desserts and dry baking products, publicly celebrated the 10-year anniversary of its pizza manufacturing facility, in London, Ont. This location has acted as a production hub for North American pizza operations for the last decade, making an average of 400,000 pizzas per day. Employing 430 people in the province, Dr. Oetker Canada has played a significant role in the agri-food industry in southwestern Ontario.

"We're proud to call London our Canadian home, a place where our culture of innovation, quality products and fresh thinking can thrive," said Dino Koundoutsikos, Executive Vice President, North America. "We have been lucky to benefit from the talented workforce that London region provides, and it has been a pleasure to see many of Londoners begin their agri-food careers working on the plant floor."

The exclusive anniversary event offered diplomats a special tour of the ultramodern plant. All guests had a unique opportunity to hear from and engage with Dr. Oetker executives, who discussed achievements from the last decade, ongoing activities within Canada, and a commitment to excellence in the future.

"It is an honour to mark the 10th anniversary of this plant and recall the optimism we felt upon cutting the ribbon in 2014, optimism that remains today thanks to the tremendous talents of our London team," said Dr. Christian von Twickel, Member of the Executive Board, Dr. Oetker. "Our investment here is a true Canadian success story, and a testament to the robust agri-food community of London, which has become one of the top centres of food production in North America. We believe in local production and manufacturing and look forward to our continued bright future in this great city!"

The origins of the plant began in 2011, when the business made a pivotal decision to shift from importing products internationally to Canada and the U.S. and instead establish a North American pizza production hub in London, Ont. Since opening in 2014, Dr. Oetker Canada has doubled in size and become the market leader in the thin crust pizza category in Canada and number two in the overall pizza meal market in Canada.

Special guests at the Thursday event included Dr. von Twickel, who visited from Dr. Oetker's headquarters in Germany, and Koundoutsikos, as well as Valery Henle, Executive Vice President – North America, and Tobias Bauer, Senior Executive Manager, Pizza Production Unit.

Dr. Oetker Canada has operated since 1960 and ranks as one of the top five subsidiaries for the food organization, which operates in more than 39 countries. Dr. Oetker's Canadian operation includes manufacturing and R&D facilities located in London and Mississauga that produce over 190 products.

Since 1960, Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd. has provided innovative quality food products to Canadian consumers. Recognized as one of the fastest growing food manufacturing companies in Canada, Dr. Oetker produces and distributes a variety of dessert mixes and baking ingredients (Shirriff and Dr. Oetker branded) and frozen pizzas (e.g. Ristorante, Casa di Mama and Giuseppe). It is a subsidiary of the family-run Oetker Group. Established in 1891 with the launch of Germany's first baking powder, today Dr. Oetker has a commitment to building a sustainable presence in the countries in which it does business. In 2023, worldwide Dr. Oetker sales were $6.1 billion.

