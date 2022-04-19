Canada's top cannabis beverage brand, XMG, introduces bold innovation in time for 4/20

Currently, 70% of the top 10 cannabis beverage products in Ontario contain at least 13g of sugar.4 With zero grams of sugar and zero calories, XMG ALT is a first-of-its-kind innovation in Canada and a welcomed beverage option for avid cannabis consumers, launching with two bold flavours: XMG ALT Black Cherry and XMG ALT Grape.

"Canadians are looking for delicious and differentiated beverage offerings to enjoy at multiple occasions," said Lori Hatcher, Head of Commercial at Truss Beverage Co. "We see XMG ALT being the next innovation to meets consumer needs, answering the call for higher potency cannabis beverages with less sugar. We are thrilled to be able to expand the XMG portfolio and provide consumers with an exciting smoke-free alternative just in time for 4/20 and ahead of summer."

The introduction of XMG ALT sparks the kick-off of what's to come for the brand, including the launch of XMG Sodas, which will feature four new flavours: Cola, Cream Soda, Orange and Root Beer, and will be available to Canadians by late spring, in addition to XMG Blue Raspberry and XMG Iced Tea, flavour extensions of the current XMG offering.

XMG ALT Black Cherry & XMG ALT Grape will be available at authorized local cannabis stores and authorized online retailers across Canada. To learn more about XMG ALT, visit www.trussbeverages.com/xmg .

________________________________________________ 1 Truss internal proprietary market share tracker from August, 2021 through February, 2022, representative of dollar share 2 Truss internal proprietary market share tracker from August, 2021 through February, 2022, representative of dollar share. 3 Truss internal proprietary market share tracker from August, 2021 through February, 2022, representative of dollar share. 4 Internal Reporting Ontario L4W $Rev Top 10.

About Truss Beverage Co.

Truss Beverage Co. is a joint venture between affiliates of Molson Coors Canada and HEXO Corp., a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada; formed to lead innovation in the development of non-alcoholic, cannabis-beverages for the Canadian market. The Truss portfolio has a wide range of products for Canadian consumers of legal age, providing a variety of taste experiences for multiple beverage occasions. The Truss portfolio of brands includes XMG, Little Victory, Mollo, House of Terpenes, Veryvell and Bedfellows Liquid Arts.

Truss Beverage Co. will continue to deliver on its promise to be the cannabis beverage specialist through extraordinary products and marketing that reinforces its commitment to responsible adult use.

SOURCE Truss Beverage Co.

For further information: Kate Nishida, [email protected]