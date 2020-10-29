Canada's Top 40 Under 40® 2020 Honourees Announced

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's Top 40 Under 40® announced the 2020 recipients today in National Post and on BNN Bloomberg with Founding Partner Caldwell (TSX: CWL), and Presenting Partner MNP. Additional partners supporting the program are National Partner Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc., Travel Partner Air Canada, Event Partner ErgoCentric Seating Systems; Research Partner Caliper; with fact checking and verification done by Inline Reference Check.

Canada's Top 40 Under 40 independent Advisory Board, which comprises more than 25 respected and experienced leaders from across Canada, met on September 15, 2020 to select the Honourees from a short list put together by Caldwell. A Call for Nominations was carried out from October 2019 to January 2020, which garnered 1000+ nominations from across Canada.

"I offer sincere congratulations to the 2020 honourees on behalf of the Advisory Board and our program partners," said Jeff Freeborough, managing partner of Caldwell's Toronto office. "I don't think there could be a more significant time to recognize our country's outstanding leaders than right now. We saw superlative responses to the pandemic from our honourees, both in terms of taking care of their employees and pivoting their organizations, as well as contributing to their communities. We should all be very proud."

The Honourees will be highlighted today in National Post and profiled in a feature article in the Spring edition of FP Magazine, and will also be featured on BNN Bloomberg in an interview series, Canada's Next Leaders, throughout the coming months.

"MNP is delighted to be the presenting partner of this unique and influential program that celebrates the very best of Canada's present and future leaders," said Jason Tuffs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MNP LLP. "This year's honourees reflect the diversity of talent, entrepreneurship and innovation that we see in our clients and communities right across the country. MNP congratulates every one of them and is excited about the role they are playing – and have yet to play - in helping to shape Canada's future on both the national and international stage."

The 2020 Recipients of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 are:

Michael Block

Senior Vice President, Strategy & Asset Liability Management

OMERS



Cheryl Brandon

Partner, Investment Management

Waterton Global Resource Management

Shawn Holden Cheung

Founder & CEO

Raising The Village

Jeffrey W. Clarke

President & CEO

Inflector Environmental Services

Tim Coldwell

President

Chandos Construction

Andrew D'Souza

Co-founder & CEO

Clearbanc

Joelle Faulkner

CEO

Area One Farms Ltd.

Dr. Thalia Field

Associate Professor, Stroke Neurologist

Vancouver Stroke Program, University of British Columbia

Ashley Freeborn

Co-Founder & CEO

Smash + Tess

Lyla Garzouzi

Vice President, Distribution

Hydro One

Stacey Gellatly

Director General, Western Canada Growth Strategy

Western Economic Diversification, Government of Canada

Ghassan Halazon

Founder & CEO

EMERGE Commerce Inc.

Ken Harris

Founder & CEO

Plusgrade

Katherine Homuth

Founder & CEO

Sheertex

Jas Hothi

EY Canada Partner & National Practice Leader

Ernst & Young LLP

Dr. Véronique Lecault

Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

AbCellera

Jeremy Levitt

President

CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

Dr. Nir Lipsman

Neurosurgeon and Scientist

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Department of Surgery

University of Toronto

Colin Lynch

Head of Global Real Estate Investments

TD Asset Management

Rohan Mahimker &

Alexander Peters

Co-Founders & Co-CEOs

Prodigy Education

Sam Masri

Chief Operating Officer

SAP Canada

Dino Mollo

Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development

Ritchie Bros.

Jason Mullins

President & CEO

goeasy Ltd.

Andrew Oliver

President & CEO

Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality (O&B)

Liam O'Rourke

CEO

LakeCity Works

Greg Palaschuk

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Finning International Inc.

Dr. Trevor Pugh

Senior Scientist & Director, Genomics

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre & Ontario Institute for Cancer Research

Ali Reyhany

President & CEO

Care Health Inc.

Carole Saab

CEO

Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Sahar Saidi

Founder & CEO

LUS Brands

Anilisa Sainani

Vice President & Chief Accountant

Royal Bank of Canada

Melissa Sariffodeen

CEO

Canada Learning Code

James Scongack

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Operational Services

Bruce Power

Dr. Stephanie Simmons

Chief Quantum Officer, Photonic Inc.

Assistant Professor, Simon Fraser University

Jaiveer Singh

CEO

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kosi Stobbs

CEO

Property Owl Group of Companies

Paul M. Taylor

Executive Director

FoodShare

Mark Thompson

Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Development & Strategy Officer

Nutrien Ltd.

Shamez Virani

President & Partner

CentreCourt

Dr. Juveria Zaheer

Clinician Scientist

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

Please visit https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/canada-s-top-40-under-40-the-next-leaders-for-2020-1.1513685 for short biographies on each honouree.

Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40.

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized more than 800 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young business leaders. Honourees have a remarkable track record of achievement after their win; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

