Canada's Top 40 Under 40® 2020 Honourees Announced
Oct 29, 2020, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's Top 40 Under 40® announced the 2020 recipients today in National Post and on BNN Bloomberg with Founding Partner Caldwell (TSX: CWL), and Presenting Partner MNP. Additional partners supporting the program are National Partner Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc., Travel Partner Air Canada, Event Partner ErgoCentric Seating Systems; Research Partner Caliper; with fact checking and verification done by Inline Reference Check.
Canada's Top 40 Under 40 independent Advisory Board, which comprises more than 25 respected and experienced leaders from across Canada, met on September 15, 2020 to select the Honourees from a short list put together by Caldwell. A Call for Nominations was carried out from October 2019 to January 2020, which garnered 1000+ nominations from across Canada.
"I offer sincere congratulations to the 2020 honourees on behalf of the Advisory Board and our program partners," said Jeff Freeborough, managing partner of Caldwell's Toronto office. "I don't think there could be a more significant time to recognize our country's outstanding leaders than right now. We saw superlative responses to the pandemic from our honourees, both in terms of taking care of their employees and pivoting their organizations, as well as contributing to their communities. We should all be very proud."
The Honourees will be highlighted today in National Post and profiled in a feature article in the Spring edition of FP Magazine, and will also be featured on BNN Bloomberg in an interview series, Canada's Next Leaders, throughout the coming months.
"MNP is delighted to be the presenting partner of this unique and influential program that celebrates the very best of Canada's present and future leaders," said Jason Tuffs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MNP LLP. "This year's honourees reflect the diversity of talent, entrepreneurship and innovation that we see in our clients and communities right across the country. MNP congratulates every one of them and is excited about the role they are playing – and have yet to play - in helping to shape Canada's future on both the national and international stage."
The 2020 Recipients of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 are:
Michael Block
Senior Vice President, Strategy & Asset Liability Management
OMERS
Cheryl Brandon
Partner, Investment Management
Waterton Global Resource Management
Shawn Holden Cheung
Founder & CEO
Raising The Village
Jeffrey W. Clarke
President & CEO
Inflector Environmental Services
Tim Coldwell
President
Chandos Construction
Andrew D'Souza
Co-founder & CEO
Clearbanc
Joelle Faulkner
CEO
Area One Farms Ltd.
Dr. Thalia Field
Associate Professor, Stroke Neurologist
Vancouver Stroke Program, University of British Columbia
Ashley Freeborn
Co-Founder & CEO
Smash + Tess
Lyla Garzouzi
Vice President, Distribution
Hydro One
Stacey Gellatly
Director General, Western Canada Growth Strategy
Western Economic Diversification, Government of Canada
Ghassan Halazon
Founder & CEO
EMERGE Commerce Inc.
Ken Harris
Founder & CEO
Plusgrade
Katherine Homuth
Founder & CEO
Sheertex
Jas Hothi
EY Canada Partner & National Practice Leader
Ernst & Young LLP
Dr. Véronique Lecault
Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer
AbCellera
Jeremy Levitt
President
CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures
Dr. Nir Lipsman
Neurosurgeon and Scientist
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
Department of Surgery
University of Toronto
Colin Lynch
Head of Global Real Estate Investments
TD Asset Management
Rohan Mahimker &
Alexander Peters
Co-Founders & Co-CEOs
Prodigy Education
Sam Masri
Chief Operating Officer
SAP Canada
Dino Mollo
Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development
Ritchie Bros.
Jason Mullins
President & CEO
goeasy Ltd.
Andrew Oliver
President & CEO
Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality (O&B)
Liam O'Rourke
CEO
LakeCity Works
Greg Palaschuk
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Finning International Inc.
Dr. Trevor Pugh
Senior Scientist & Director, Genomics
Princess Margaret Cancer Centre & Ontario Institute for Cancer Research
Ali Reyhany
President & CEO
Care Health Inc.
Carole Saab
CEO
Federation of Canadian Municipalities
Sahar Saidi
Founder & CEO
LUS Brands
Anilisa Sainani
Vice President & Chief Accountant
Royal Bank of Canada
Melissa Sariffodeen
CEO
Canada Learning Code
James Scongack
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Operational Services
Bruce Power
Dr. Stephanie Simmons
Chief Quantum Officer, Photonic Inc.
Assistant Professor, Simon Fraser University
Jaiveer Singh
CEO
Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Kosi Stobbs
CEO
Property Owl Group of Companies
Paul M. Taylor
Executive Director
FoodShare
Mark Thompson
Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Development & Strategy Officer
Nutrien Ltd.
Shamez Virani
President & Partner
CentreCourt
Dr. Juveria Zaheer
Clinician Scientist
Centre for Addiction and Mental Health
Please visit https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/canada-s-top-40-under-40-the-next-leaders-for-2020-1.1513685 for short biographies on each honouree.
Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40.
Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized more than 800 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young business leaders. Honourees have a remarkable track record of achievement after their win; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs and community leaders.
About MNP
MNP is a leading national accounting, tax and business consulting firm in Canada. We proudly serve and respond to the needs of our clients in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Through partner-led engagements, we provide a collaborative, cost-effective approach to doing business and personalized strategies to help organizations succeed across the country and around the world. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.
About Caldwell
At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people. Our reputation–50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.
Understanding that transformative talent is not limited to executive levels, our Caldwell Advance solution focuses on emerging leaders and advancing professionals who can also have a profound impact on a company's ability to turn potential into success. We also leverage our skills and networks to provide agile talent solutions in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. Caldwell Analytics is a talent optimization solution that uses highly respected, results-driven assessments to align our clients' talent and business strategies, driving better business results.
The Caldwell Partners' Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.
