Canada's Top 40 Under 40® 2019 Honourees Announced

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Top 40 Under 40® announced the 2019 recipients today in National Post and on BNN Bloomberg with Founding Partner Caldwell (TSX: CWL), and Presenting Partner MNP. Additional partners supporting the program are National Partner Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc., Travel Partner WestJet, Research Partner Caliper; Gala Partner ergoCentric Seating Systems; with fact checking and verification done by Inline Reference Check.

Canada's Top 40 Under 40 independent Advisory Board, which comprises 25 respected and experienced individuals from across Canada, met on May 15, 2019 to select the Honourees from a short list put together by Caldwell. A Call for Nominations was carried out from October 2018 to January 2019, which garnered 950 nominations from across Canada.

"On behalf of our Advisory Board and Sponsors, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 honourees," said Elan Pratzer, Managing Partner, Caldwell. "The achievements of these individuals are vital to our continuing vision of Canada as a vibrant country replete with ambition, innovation and realized potential. Canada is a place where hard work and determination are appreciated, rewarded and now celebrated. I also thank our program partners for their commitment and dedication to this important initiative."

The Honourees will be highlighted today in National Post and profiled in a feature article in the October edition of FP Magazine, and will also be featured on BNN Bloomberg in an interview series, Canada's Next Leaders, throughout the summer.

All 40 recipients will gather in Toronto in November for a series of events. They will receive their awards at the Top 40 Awards Night Gala at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on the night of November 6, 2019. For information on tickets, visit: https://canadastop40under40.com/

"MNP has always been a champion of the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit upon which our country is built, so we're delighted to be part of this unique and influential program that celebrates the very best of Canada's present and future leaders," said Jason Tuffs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MNP LLP.

"This year's Top 40 honourees reflect the diversity of talent, entrepreneurship and innovation that we see in our clients and communities right across the country. MNP congratulates every one of them and is excited about the role they are playing – and have yet to play - in helping to shape Canada's future on both the national and international stage."

The 2019 Recipients of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 are:

Tariq & Saud Adi

Chief Executive Officer / Chief Operating Officer - Adi Development Group

Carey Arnett

President - Arnett & Burgess Pipeliners

Kathy Baig

Présidente - Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

Bram Belzberg

Chairman & CEO - KEV Group

Robert Cherun

Chief Executive Officer - Stealth Monitoring

Aida Cipolla

Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer - Toronto Hydro

Kate Darling

General Counsel - Inuvialuit Corporate Group

Narinder Dhami

Managing Director - LEAP | Pecaut Centre for Social Impact

Dr. Caitlin Dunne

Co-Director, Partner - Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine

Mark Galardo

Vice President, Network Planning - Air Canada

Jeff Gallant & Kyle MacDonald

Co-Founders- Capitalize for Kids

Portfolio Managers- Gallant MacDonald at CIBC Private Wealth Management

Girish Ganesan

Head of Talent - TD Bank

Mustafa Humayun

Partner & Portfolio Manager - Sagard Credit Partners

Dr. George Ibrahim

Pediatric Neurosurgeon - The Hospital for Sick Children; Assistant Professor, Institute of Biomaterials and Biomedical Engineering - University of Toronto

Justine Janssen

Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives - Ceridian

Francois Lafortune

Chief Executive Officer - Diagram Ventures

Dr. Zachary Laksman

Cardiologist and Heart Rhythm Specialist – University of British Columbia

Steve Lau

Partner - Whitecap Venture Partners

Janet LePage

Chief Executive Officer - Western Wealth Capital

Mo Lidsky

Chief Executive Officer - Prime Quadrant

Michael Litt

Chief Executive Officer - Vidyard

Mitchell Marcus

Artistic & Managing Director - The Musical Stage Company

Sam Molyneux

GM, Meta - Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Kendal Netmaker

Chief Executive Officer - Netmaker Enterprises Corp.

Hratch Panossian

EVP, Global Controller & Investor Relations - CIBC

Stephen Petasky

President & CEO - The Luxus Group

Dr. Carla Prado

Associate Professor; Campus Alberta Innovates Program Chair in Nutrition, Food and Health; Director - Human Nutrition Research Unit - University of Alberta

Courtney Pringle-Carver

Vice President, External Affairs - Atlantic Lottery Corporation



Dr. Cynthia Qian

Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology - University of Montreal; Vice President, Canadian Retina Society

Michele Romanow

Co-Founder and President - Clearbanc

Maya Roy

Chief Executive Officer - YWCA Canada

Daniel Schlaepfer

President & CEO - Select Vantage Canada Inc. (and Select Vantage Inc.)

Parag Shah & Frank Spano

President / Chief Operating Officer - NewAge Products

Karlee Silver & Jocelyn Mackie

Co-Chief Executive Officers - Grand Challenges Canada

Craig Skauge

President - Olympia Trust Company

Dr. Ian Sutherland

Dean, School of Music - Memorial University

Sean Sylvestre

Founder & CEO - Mobile Vision Care Clinic Inc.

Nicole Verkindt

Founder & CEO - OMX

Bill Walker

Chief Executive Officer - Landmark Cinemas Canada

Annesley Wallace

SVP, Pensions and Communications - OMERS Administration Corporation

Canada's Top 40 Under 40® is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40.

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized more than 720 outstanding Canadians and is the country's most coveted award for young business and community leaders. Honourees have a remarkable track record of achievement after their win; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, CFOs, executives, and entrepreneurs.

About MNP

MNP is one of the largest national accounting and consulting firms in Canada, providing client-focused accounting, taxation and consulting advice. National in scope and local in focus, MNP has proudly served individuals and public and private companies for more than 60 years. Through the development of strong relationships, MNP provides personalized strategies and a local perspective to help organizations succeed. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation–nearly 50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Understanding that transformative talent is not limited to executive levels, our Caldwell Advance solution focuses on emerging leaders and advancing professionals who can also have a profound impact on a company's ability to turn potential into success. We also leverage our skills and networks to provide agile talent solutions in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. Also, we are the largest licensed certified partner of The Predictive Index (PI), an award-winning talent optimization platform with a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that – when integrated with our search process – helps clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results as fast as possible.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

