Canada's Tecta-PDS Selected as Open-Water Testing Provider For the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

"We are thrilled that our company and products have been selected to help ensure participant and staff safety by providing rapid, on-site, accurate testing for all open-water venues during the duration of the Games," said Douglas Wilton, President – TECTA-PDS. "The Olympics bring us all together by uniting us in the spirit of competition. We are thrilled to do our part to ensure these athletes can give their all and represent their nations in a safe environment."

TECTA-PDS is no stranger to protecting athletes, having been the official open water testing solution for the 2018 Commonwealth Games and for all World Triathlon events since 2018. In August 2019, at the same Tokyo Bay Olympic venue, TECTA-PDS's rapid results shut down the swim portion of the Paralympic triathlon Olympic test event warning of E. coli levels more than two-times over ITU limits. Lab-based methods did not return results quickly enough and without the TECTA-PDS technology, the swim event would have continued exposing all competitors to dangerous levels of fecal contamination.

TECTA-PDS is the only approved (US EPA), automated water testing method in the world, providing objective, lab-grade results in the fastest time, which can be used by virtually anyone, anytime, anywhere. Because the potential for human error has been eliminated, results are the most consistently accurate of any method on the market. Regardless of the application, TECTA-PDS ensures complete confidence in water safety.

As Canadians, when we hear "E. coli", many of us will always remember the Walkerton tragedy that took place 21 years ago (May, 2000). The TECTA-PDS solution was created in response to this very event, to help ensure a disaster like this never occurs again in any part of the world.

"Perhaps the most unique advantage of our product is its simplicity, offering the ability to be used by virtually anyone, anywhere in the world," said Tim Adams, CMO & Executive Vice President – TECTA-PDS. "The opportunity to help test water to ensure people in virtually any community across the planet are kept safe from life threatening E. coli is something we're passionate about and delighted to be able to offer."

Today, TECTA-PDS products are being used in both developed and developing countries worldwide, in markets ranging from the world's largest cities all the way to the smallest and most remote communities. In over 50 countries and 200 cities & communities, TECTA-PDS solutions help keep millions of people safe across the planet. Here in Canada, TECTA-PDS is elated to work with more than 90 First Nation communities across the country to help enable rapid safe water testing.

TECTA-PDS continues work with international governments, communities, businesses and organizations to help ensure products are available where they are needed most to ensure citizen wellbeing.

About Tecta-PDS

TECTA-PDS is a global leader in water safety testing, delivering the world's only onsite, automated and US EPA-approved E.coli and total coliform rapid detection system. The simple and fully automated B16 and B4 instruments and TECTAlert cartridges enable water testing that can be done by virtually anyone, anywhere , anytime. This has revolutionized the way in which water is being tested in more than 50 countries around the world, for both government and private sector applications. These products offer cost-effective, accurate, and timely solutions to address testing challenges for small, medium and large segments within global municipal, recreational and indigenous markets. As a socially conscious corporate citizen, TECTA-PDS continues to work with international governments and organizations to help ensure products are available where they are needed most to ensure citizen wellbeing.

