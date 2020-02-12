Canada's Tallest Condo Tower Coming to One Yonge

"An iconic address like One Yonge demands an iconic architectural statement," says Pinnacle's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Anson Kwok. "We knew this location demanded something elegant and distinctive.

"Our approach to this phase, and the other elements of this master-planned development, was predicated on a commitment to not just merely add yet another condo to the downtown core. Instead, we recognized the unique privilege provided by this site to forever reshape the Toronto skyline."

While offering unparalleled views across Lake Ontario and over the surrounding GTA, suites at SkyTower will be defined by their timeless and contemporary designs created by the award-winning team at Tanner Hill and Associates, offering spacious and light-filled living experiences.

Amenities within SkyTower will rival many of the city's finest luxury residences, and will include a pool, yoga studio, games centre and party-space, as well as outdoor barbeques and lounge areas.

SkyTower, is the second of three tall towers at Pinnacle One Yonge, and its launch follows the release of The Prestige, a 65-storey condominium tower that launched last year, is now under construction. Details of the third tower have not yet been released.

With more than 2,200 condominium suites between the three buildings, the residential towers will anchor the master-planned 4.4 million square foot development of Pinnacle One Yonge. This master-planned community will also include 1.5 million square feet of office space, 160,000 square feet of retail, a 250-room hotel, a 50,000 square foot community centre and a 2.5-acre public park.

