Canada's sweeping bail and sentencing reforms to combat retail theft and violence against transit workers become law

Over 80 targeted changes to the Criminal Code on bail and sentencing are now law

HALIFAX, NS, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has heard from communities across the country that public safety is an issue of grave concern, and we have taken action to help keep everyone in Canada safe. In particular, we know that many communities have been struck by a rise in retail theft and violence against transit workers, which is why the government introduced legislation to crack down on such crimes and hold offenders to account.

The Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14), with some of the most significant reforms to make bail and sentencing laws stronger, has passed into law, delivering on our commitment to strengthen the Criminal Code.

Shaped by extensive consultations and close collaboration with partners across the country, these reforms were backed by premiers from every province and territory, as well as mayors, and law enforcement who called for the Bill's swift passage. The changes on bail and sentencing will come into force on July 15, 2026.

Stricter bail and sentencing laws

Bail and sentencing laws are now stricter for violent and organized crime, home invasion, car theft, and human trafficking. More specifically, the changes:

make bail harder to get for those accused of repeat and violent offending by creating new reverse onus rules in certain cases, meaning the accused must show why they should be released

direct police to detain an accused for a bail hearing when it is necessary to protect the public, including victims and witnesses

require courts to consider more factors at bail hearings, including whether the allegations involve violence that was random or unprovoked

require courts to consider whether the accused has numerous or serious outstanding charges when determining whether to grant them bail

require courts to consider weapons bans in more cases

require courts to look more closely at an accused person's bail plan when a reverse onus applies

prohibit courts from naming anyone as a surety (someone who supervises a person who is out on bail) who was convicted of a serious criminal offence in the past 10 years, unless no other suitable surety is available

require consecutive sentences for violent auto theft and break and enter

require consecutive sentences for extortion and arson

require judges to consider consecutive sentences for repeat violent offending

Combatting petty theft and violence against transit workers

The proposed reforms would crack down on repeat violent offenders and organized crime, which is often linked to retail theft, and help protect transit workers from violent behaviours. More specifically, the changes:

create a new aggravating factor for retail theft

expand the existing aggravating factor for violence against a transit operator so that it applies to all transit employees, such as fare inspectors, station staff, and maintenance workers

These changes are an important step, but laws alone are not enough. Their full impact will depend on implementation across the justice system. Provinces and territories are responsible for administering and resourcing key parts of that system, including policing, prosecution services, bail courts, bail supervision programs, provincial courts, jails, and victim services. The Government of Canada has acted swiftly to strengthen the law and will continue working with partners across the country to support effective implementation.

Changes to Canada's Criminal Code were made stronger by the valuable input, expertise, close collaboration, and continued partnership of provinces, territories, law enforcement, mayors, victims' advocates, and partners across the country who helped shape them.



In less than a year, Canada's new government has delivered one of the most ambitious criminal justice reform agendas in recent memory, with three major bills to strengthen protections against hate crimes, make bail laws stricter and toughen sentences, better protect victims and survivors, and keep kids safe from predators.

As threats evolve, the Government of Canada will continue to move with urgency to strengthen Canada's laws and keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"Canada's new government promised stricter bail laws and tougher sentencing laws. That promise is now law. With over 80 targeted changes to the Criminal Code, bail will be harder to get for repeat and violent offenders, and sentencing laws will be tougher for serious crimes. But this is only one part of the work. We are strengthening the Criminal Code, supporting the front lines, and investing in long-term prevention. I want to thank provincial and territorial governments, law enforcement, mayors, and partners across the country for their valuable input, expertise, and close collaboration. They helped make this legislation stronger. Now that these changes are law, effective implementation will be essential. I look forward to continuing to work with provinces, territories, and municipalities to help ensure these changes achieve their intended impact and help build safer communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Halifax has seen an unfortunate rise in criminal activity, specifically concerning retail theft and violence on transit. This has real consequences for businesses, employees, and residents who deserve to feel safe in their workplaces and communities. By ensuring that repeat violent offenders are held accountable, this legislation helps to create safer, more secure communities and a justice system that is fair, trusted, and effective. In making this a top priority, our government is sending a clear message: repeat and violent crimes have no place in our country."

Shannon Miedema

Member of Parliament for Halifax

"Nova Scotians deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities and to have confidence in their justice system. These changes to federal bail and sentencing laws are an important step toward strengthening public safety and sending a clear message that serious and violent offenders will be held accountable. We will continue working closely with our federal partners to ensure these reforms deliver safer communities across our province."

The Honourable Scott Armstrong

Nova Scotia Attorney General and Minister of Justice

"New Brunswick has consistently advocated for meaningful action on bail reform and repeat violent offending, and I am pleased to see those concerns reflected in Bill C-14. This legislation delivers important reforms that will provide courts with additional tools to address repeat violent offenders, better protect victims, and enhance public safety. Bill C-14 is a significant step forward, and I welcome its passage and implementation."

The Honourable Rob McKee

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of New Brunswick

"The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is committed to ensuring that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians feel safe in their communities. I am steadfast in my commitment to bail reform, in partnership with the Government of Canada. I feel confident that passage of this bill will create additional effective means to address the issue of repeat offenders, better protect victims, and ensure public safety for all of us. It is imperative that our residents have confidence in our criminal justice system and this legislation brings us one step closer to achieving that goal."

The Honourable Helen Conway Ottenheimer

Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

"Retail crime affects more than inventory - it impacts workers, business owners, customers, and the confidence people feel in our commercial districts. Bill C-14 is an important step forward in responding to the impacts of repeat offenders, organized retail theft, and violence against front-line workers, first responders, and transit operators. As Halifax continues to grow, we'll keep working with governments, police, businesses, and community partners to support safe, welcoming commercial districts where people feel confident to live, work, shop, and move around."

His Worship Andy Fillmore

Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality

"It is important that Canadian law provide police with the tools we need to help keep communities safe. We are pleased to see Bill C-14 respond to the realities facing police and public safety today by strengthening measures related to repeat offenders, retail theft and violence against transit workers. We look forward to seeing the impact of these changes in Halifax and across the country."

Chief Don MacLean

Halifax Regional Police

"The passage of Bill C-14 is an important step forward for the safety of Canada's transit workers who keep our communities moving. CUTA welcomes the amendment to Section 269 of the Criminal Code which extends protections to all transit workers and thanks the Government of Canada for recognizing the essential role they play in serving Canadians every day."

Marco D'Angelo

President & CEO, Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA)

"As the national voice for Canada's downtown and main street areas, IDA Canada has advocated for significant and meaningful bail reform to address the serious public safety challenges facing these communities. The legislation presented in Bill C-14 represents a major and necessary step towards improving the safety of the local businesses, residents, and workers who sustain our downtown areas. By strengthening Canada's bail regime, this legislation will help downtowns and main street areas continue to attract tourism, support investment, and contribute to Canada's culture and way of life. We look forward to working with Minster Fraser and other federal leaders for further action to address the challenges that face downtowns and main streets as key areas for Canada's economic and cultural life."

Paul MacKinnon

Chair, International Downtown Association Canada & CEO, Downtown Halifax Business Commission

"The Retail Council of Canada is proud to have worked closely with the government to advance the important reforms in Bill C-14. Retail crime is more than a $9 billion economic burden. It is a growing threat to public safety and the communities where retailers, big and small, serve customers- and where Canadians live, work, and raise their families. By listening to our sector and introducing these changes, the government is giving the justice system stronger tools to address repeat offenders, disrupt organized crime, and better protect retail workers."

Kim Furlong

President & CEO, Retail Council of Canada

Quick Facts

The changes on bail and sentencing will come into force on July 15, 2026. Some changes to the Youth Criminal Justice Act will come into force later by order in council.

will come into force later by order in council. With these sweeping reforms now law, effective implementation across the justice system by all provincial and territorial governments will be essential.

The Government of Canada has introduced four bills since the fall of 2025 to strengthen criminal laws – the Combatting Hate Act , the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act , the Protecting Victims Act , and the Lawful Access Act . Combined, these reforms are designed to enhance public safety and ensure that serious crimes are met with serious punishments.

, the , the , and the . Combined, these reforms are designed to enhance public safety and ensure that serious crimes are met with serious punishments. Working collaboratively with provinces and territories, the Government of Canada is also making available up to $250,000 to each jurisdiction to support more standardized and consistent national bail data collection, reporting, and analysis. Better national bail data will help governments measure what is working, identify gaps, and ensure the bail system continues to protect public safety.

Related Products

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Department of Justice Canada on X (Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Follow Minister Fraser on X: @MinJusticeEn

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/news-nouv/rss.html.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Joannie Fogue, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-297-2431, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]