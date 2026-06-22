Canada's sweeping bail and sentencing reforms targeting extortion, auto theft and organized crime become law

Over 80 targeted changes to the Criminal Code on bail and sentencing are now law

BRAMPTON, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has heard from communities across the country that public safety is an issue of grave concern, and we have taken action to help keep everyone in Canada safe. Certain communities have been struck by a rise in extortions, car thefts and organized crime, which is why the government introduced legislation to crack down on such crimes and hold offenders to account.

The Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14), with some of the most significant reforms to make bail and sentencing laws stronger, has passed into law, delivering on our commitment to strengthen the Criminal Code.

Shaped by extensive consultations and close collaboration with partners across the country, these reforms were backed by premiers from every province and territory, as well as mayors, and law enforcement who called for the bill's swift passage. The changes on bail and sentencing will come into force on July 15, 2026.

Stricter bail laws

Bail laws are now stricter for violent and organized crime, home invasion, car theft, and human trafficking. More specifically, the changes:

make bail harder to get for those accused of repeat and violent offending by creating new reverse onus rules in certain cases, meaning the accused must show why they should be released

direct police to detain an accused for a bail hearing when it is necessary to protect the public, including victims and witnesses

require courts to consider more factors at bail hearings, including whether the allegations involve violence that was random or unprovoked

require courts to consider whether the accused has numerous or serious outstanding charges when determining whether to grant them bail

require courts to consider weapons bans in more cases

require courts to look more closely at an accused person's bail plan when a reverse onus applies

prohibit courts from naming anyone as a surety (someone who supervises a person who is out on bail) who was convicted of a serious criminal offence in the past 10 years, unless no other suitable surety is available

Tougher laws and sentences for extortions, car thieves and organized criminals

The reforms specifically target extortion and organized crime and crack down on car thefts. More specifically, the changes:

make bail more difficult to get in cases of repeat and violent offences, violent and organized crime-related auto theft, break and enter of a home, extortion involving violence, and human trafficking

toughen sentencing laws for repeat and violent crime, including car theft and extortion, meaning those found guilty could spend more time in prison

require consecutive sentences for violent auto theft and break and enter, and extortion and arson

create new aggravating factors for organized retail theft and offences interfering with essential infrastructures, such as copper theft

require courts to impose sentences that emphasize society's disapproval of the crime and deter the offender and others from committing offences involving repeat auto theft, break and enter, or organized crime

These changes are an important step, but laws alone are not enough. Their full impact will depend on implementation across the justice system. Provinces and territories are responsible for administering and resourcing key parts of that system, including policing, prosecution services, bail courts, bail supervision programs, provincial courts, jails, and victim services. The Government of Canada has acted swiftly to strengthen the law and will continue working with partners across the country to support effective implementation.

Changes to Canada's Criminal Code were made stronger by the valuable input, expertise, close collaboration, and continued partnership of provinces, territories, law enforcement, mayors, victims' advocates, and partners across the country who helped shape them. With these sweeping reforms now law, effective implementation across the justice system by all provincial and territorial governments will be essential.

In less than a year, Canada's new government has delivered one of the most ambitious criminal justice reform agendas in recent memory, with three major bills to strengthen protections against hate crimes, make bail laws stricter and toughen sentences, better protect victims and survivors, and keep kids safe from predators.

As threats evolve, the Government of Canada will continue to move with urgency to strengthen Canada's laws and keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"Canada's new government promised stricter bail laws and tougher sentencing laws. That promise is now law. With over 80 targeted changes to the Criminal Code, bail will be harder to get for repeat and violent offenders, and sentencing laws will be tougher for serious crimes. But this is only one part of the work. We are strengthening the Criminal Code, supporting the front lines, and investing in long-term prevention. I want to thank provincial and territorial governments, law enforcement, mayors, and partners across the country for their valuable input, expertise, and close collaboration. They helped make this legislation stronger. Now that these changes are law, effective implementation will be essential. I look forward to continuing to work with provinces, territories, and municipalities to help ensure these changes achieve their intended impact and help build safer communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"The Bail and Sentencing Reform Act introduces significant changes to Canada's bail and sentencing framework - making it more difficult for repeat, high-risk accused persons to obtain bail, cracking down on organized crime and providing serious consequences for serious offences. Working with provinces and territories, we will build a system that responds to the real safety concerns being faced by our communities."

The Honourable Ruby Sahota

Secretary of State (Combatting Crime)

"For years, Ontario has been at the forefront of calls for meaningful Criminal Code and bail reform. This legislation marks an important step forward in strengthening public safety and delivering the long-awaited reforms Canadians have been calling for. Ontario welcomes these changes and will continue working with the federal government to advance further Criminal Code and bail reforms that help keep dangerous and repeat offenders off our streets and ensure the justice system has the tools it needs to protect communities."

The Honourable Doug Downey

Attorney General of Ontario

"The City of Brampton and our Police Services Board began a campaign for bail reform following the Darian Henderson-Bellman tragedy of July 2020. I want to thank Prime Minister Carney, Minister Fraser, and the federal government for delivering Bill C-14 and taking meaningful action to strengthen public safety. These reforms reflect what Brampton and other cities have long been advocating for--tougher bail rules for repeat violent offenders and stronger consequences for serious crime. This is an important step forward, and we will continue working with all levels of government to ensure these changes are fully implemented and our communities are safer."

Patrick Brown

Mayor of Brampton

"I welcome the passage of Bill C-14 and the important reforms it brings to Canada's bail and sentencing laws. I have been demanding for bail reform for years because our residents deserve to feel safe in their communities and have confidence that repeat and violent offenders are kept behind bars. This is a step forward, but it cannot be the last one. I will continue to fight for stronger measures and the elimination of loopholes that allow dangerous criminals to repeatedly cycle through our justice system. Keeping our communities safe remains one of my top priorities, and I will continue pushing all levels of government to ensure public safety always comes first."

Steven Del Duca

Mayor, City of Vaughan

"The Toronto Police Association is pleased to see the passage of Bill C-14. For too long, our members, communities, and victims have faced the daily consequences of a weak bail system that repeatedly gave the benefit of the doubt to very violent offenders. With the changes in this legislation, some of which we have advocated for years, we are hopeful that we will start to see the right people held in custody. We appreciate the consultation and commitment of Minister Fraser, his cabinet colleagues, and the 416 caucus, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on other important issues, such as parole reform, lawful access and youth violence. There is no shortage of challenges facing police and public safety, and we are confident that Bill C-14 is a step in the right direction."

Clayton Campbell

President, Toronto Police Association

"The legislated changes included in Bill C-14 recognize the serious impacts of organized crime and chronic and violent offenders within our communities. By passing Bill C-14, the federal government has prioritized public safety and led change that will protect Canadians from preventable harm."

Thomas Carrique, C.O.M

Commissioner, Ontario Provincial Police

"The Police Association of Ontario (PAO) welcomes the Royal Assent of Bill C-14, marking a significant milestone in advancing bail reform for violent and repeat offenders. We are grateful to the federal government for inviting our input and for recognizing the urgent need to enhance community safety. Importantly, these reforms also support the safety of frontline police personnel who put themselves at risk every day to protect the communities they serve. With two-thirds of Ontarians believing our current system is not strict enough in bail decisions for violent and repeat offenders, Bill C-14 addresses some of these concerns and represents a positive step forward. We look forward to continuing our partnership with all stakeholders to further strengthen our justice system and keep Ontarians and our members safe."

Mark Baxter

President of the Police Association of Ontario

"The safety of our communities is at the core of everything we do. These reforms will strengthen our service's ability to respond to the very real impacts of repeat offenders and organized crime in Peel Region, including extortion and auto theft. Stronger bail and sentencing measures will help ensure those who pose the greatest risk are held accountable. These changes will better protect victims and support our officers as we work with our justice partners to keep our communities safe."

Nishan Duraiappah

Chief of Peel Regional Police

Quick Facts

The changes on bail and sentencing will come into force after 30 days, on July 15, 2026. Some changes to the Youth Criminal Justice Act will come into force later by order in council.

will come into force later by order in council. With these sweeping reforms now law, effective implementation across the justice system by all provincial and territorial governments will be essential.

The Government of Canada has introduced four bills since the fall of 2025 to strengthen criminal laws: the Combatting Hate Act , the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act , the Protecting Victims Act , and the Lawful Access Act . Combined, these reforms are designed to enhance public safety and ensure that serious crimes are met with serious punishments.

, the , the , and the . Combined, these reforms are designed to enhance public safety and ensure that serious crimes are met with serious punishments. Working collaboratively with provinces and territories, the Government of Canada is making available up to $250,000 to each jurisdiction to support more standardized and consistent national bail data collection, reporting, and analysis. Better national bail data will help governments measure what is working, identify gaps, and ensure the bail system continues to protect public safety.

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Joannie Fogue, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-297-2431, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]