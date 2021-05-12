Canada's Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival Announces 2021 Nominees and TD Bank Group as New Top Sponsor of The SSIMAs

"Presenting and promoting Indigenous music has been a cornerstone of our Festival for over 22 years, so we felt it was a natural connection to establish these international Awards to spark this celebration of Indigenous music in recognition of National Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous Peoples Day," said Trina Mather Simard, Artistic Producer and Executive Director of Ottawa's Summer Solstice Festival which runs June 1 st to June 21 st .

"TD has a long-standing relationship with the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival, and we are delighted to be part of this vital platform that supports Indigenous Peoples in the music industry. Music reminds us that we are all connected through shared passions and ideas. Regardless of who you are, it invites all of us to a common ground where we can find confidence, acceptance and self-expression. We are truly proud to be creating opportunities for artists from the Indigenous community and connecting communities across Canada through music." - Doris Bear, VP of Indigenous Banking

Some of the 18 award categories hold special significance. Youth Leadership in Music and Social Voice categories recognize individuals and groups that have impacted artistic heritage and culture within the Indigenous community, mentorship of youth through music and/or raised awareness of social and environmental issues to inspire positive change. International Indigenous Artist/Group Recording of the Year recognizes artists within and beyond this country's borders, who identify as Indigenous but not as First Nations, Métis or Inuit.

Nominees were selected from 250 Canada-wide submissions by an invited panel of jurors comprising Indigenous and music industry professionals and peers. No public voting was involved in the selection process.

Category winners will be announced and honoured at a special ceremony streamed live from the National Arts Centre on Saturday, June 12th.

CATEGORIES AND NOMINEES

Radio Song Single of the Year Battlefields, Twin Flames Super Power, Joey Stylez Manidoo Dewe'igan, Cody Coyote Sah 'Laana, Carsen Gray Some Kind of Hell, Burnstick Country Album of the Year Shine, Leah Belle Don't Mind If I Do, Jerry Sereda Break The Chain, Desiree Dorion Big Dream, Esther Pennell Last Ride, The C-weed Band Pop/Alternative/Rock Album of the Year Omen, Twin Flames, Omen Quanah Style, Quanah Style Theory of Ice, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson Warrior Sun, Joey Stylez and Carsen Gray Dreamweaver, Anachnid Live Musical Performance of the Year Shawnee, Warrior Heart Shauit, Nutshimam Sandrine Masse-Savard, Yawenda and wendat chants Joshua Arden Miller, Toronto Blues Society 35 Years of Blues Joey Stylez and Carsen Gray, Victory Dance Social Voice Murray Porter Leela Gilday Jah'kota G.R. Gritt Burnstick Roots Album of the Year As The Stars Explode, The North Sound Made Of, Nick Sherman STAND UP, Murray Porter North Star Calling, Leela Gilday The Ridge, Julian Taylor Rap/Hip Hop/Electronica Album of the Year Sah 'Laana, The North Stars Electric Turtle Dreams. Sean Beaver Let the games begin, Rich n Beka 20/20, Mattmac Dreamweaver, Anachnid Metis Artist/Group of the Year Sandra Sutter G.R. Gritt Electric Religious Brandi Vezina Blue Moon Marquee Youth Leadership in Music Warrior Women Q052 Cody Coyote International Indigenous Artist/Group Recording of the Year Vildaluodda / Wildprint , VILDÁ A Small Death, Samantha Crain Cihkkojuvvon / Hidden, Gájanas Dockside Saints, Cary Morin Sky Songs, Alena Murang Music in the Arts Twin Flames, Grace Too Okara, Okara LIVE Cris Derksen, Indigenous Fashion Week Recording Artist(s) of the Year Twin Flames Murray Porter DJ Shub Burnstick Anachnid Rising Star Mary Bryton Logan Staats Kaeley Jade Joshua Arden Miller Angel Baribeau Inuit Artist/Group of the Year Silver Wolf Band Silla and Rise Hyper-T Hand Drum/Fiddle/Instrumental Album of the Year Four Sacred Colours, Tee Cloud Manitou Mkwa Singers Volume 2 Singing is Healing, Joel Wood Pow Wow Traditional/ Contemporary Album of the Year Honouring Our Languages, Wabanaki Confederacy Kepmite'lsultinej: Honour Our People, Stoney Bear Singers Manitou Mkwa Singers Volume 2, Manitou Mkwa

Artistic Video Like A Record (Troy Koko) Troy Kokol Monsters (The North Stars) David Hodges Mother Roots (Silla And Rise) Rise Ashen Easier (Nadjiwan) Meriläinen Müsic Inc., Laura Meriläinen & Marc Meriläinen Solidification( Leanne Betasamosake Simpson) Sammy Chien and the Chemerik Collective

The SSIMAs and SSIF are produced by Mather Simard's Indigenous entertainment and tourism firm, Indigenous-Experiences.ca on behalf of the National Indigenous Peoples Day Committee comprising six (6) organizations that represent Indigenous communities across Canada. An Artist Advisory Committee made up of Canadian Indigenous music leaders was created to collaborate with and provide direction on The SSIMAs.

"It's time to celebrate Indigenous voices! These Awards provide an excellent platform for artists to be recognized for their hard work. Ottawa being the nation's capital is a great portal to the world to share the surging wave of Indigenous expression," noted Advisory Committee members Vince Fontaine and Elaine Bomberry.

About Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival (June 1-21, 2021)

Established in Ottawa in 1996, the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival (SSIF) is a multi-disciplinary arts festival that brings together Indigenous artists, performers, educators, students, and community members to share knowledge and celebrate Canada's diverse Indigenous cultures. Summer Solstice Festivals are produced by Indigenous Experiences on behalf of the National Indigenous Peoples Day Committee (NIPD) comprising the following six (6) organizations representing Indigenous communities across Canada: National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) the co-host this year, Assembly of First Nations (AFN), Council of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP), Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC), and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC). In 2020, the former 4-day live event transformed to a month-long virtual festival coinciding with National Indigenous History Month and culminating on National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21st).

Twitter https://twitter.com/ottawasolstice/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/solsticefestivals/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/solsticefestivals/

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYnmJlZdwcGa-6nB6L4mJqA

Hashtags #TheSSIMAs, #SSIF2021

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with 13 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.4 trillion in assets on April 30, 2019. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival

For further information: Media: Kita Szpak, Knock on Wood Communications + Events Inc., [email protected] #613-725-3063