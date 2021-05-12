Canada's Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival Announces 2021 Nominees and TD Bank Group as New Top Sponsor of The SSIMAs
May 12, 2021, 12:00 ET
Finalists in 18 Categories chosen from 250 Submissions
Awards Show to be streamed live from National Arts Centre on June 12th
OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival (SSIF) today announced TD Bank Group as presenting sponsor of its inaugural SSIMAs (Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards) and released the list of nominees. The Awards span 18 categories, celebrating solo artists, duos and groups from across Canada by showcasing the diverse and growing music and culture of artistic expression and accomplishment within the Indigenous community.
"Presenting and promoting Indigenous music has been a cornerstone of our Festival for over 22 years, so we felt it was a natural connection to establish these international Awards to spark this celebration of Indigenous music in recognition of National Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous Peoples Day," said Trina Mather Simard, Artistic Producer and Executive Director of Ottawa's Summer Solstice Festival which runs June 1st to June 21st.
"TD has a long-standing relationship with the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival, and we are delighted to be part of this vital platform that supports Indigenous Peoples in the music industry. Music reminds us that we are all connected through shared passions and ideas. Regardless of who you are, it invites all of us to a common ground where we can find confidence, acceptance and self-expression. We are truly proud to be creating opportunities for artists from the Indigenous community and connecting communities across Canada through music." - Doris Bear, VP of Indigenous Banking
Some of the 18 award categories hold special significance. Youth Leadership in Music and Social Voice categories recognize individuals and groups that have impacted artistic heritage and culture within the Indigenous community, mentorship of youth through music and/or raised awareness of social and environmental issues to inspire positive change. International Indigenous Artist/Group Recording of the Year recognizes artists within and beyond this country's borders, who identify as Indigenous but not as First Nations, Métis or Inuit.
Nominees were selected from 250 Canada-wide submissions by an invited panel of jurors comprising Indigenous and music industry professionals and peers. No public voting was involved in the selection process.
Category winners will be announced and honoured at a special ceremony streamed live from the National Arts Centre on Saturday, June 12th.
CATEGORIES AND NOMINEES
Radio Song Single of the Year
Battlefields, Twin Flames
Super Power, Joey Stylez
Manidoo Dewe'igan, Cody Coyote
Sah 'Laana, Carsen Gray
Some Kind of Hell, Burnstick
Country Album of the Year
Shine, Leah Belle
Don't Mind If I Do, Jerry Sereda
Break The Chain, Desiree Dorion
Big Dream, Esther Pennell
Last Ride, The C-weed Band
Pop/Alternative/Rock Album of the Year
Omen, Twin Flames, Omen
Quanah Style, Quanah Style
Theory of Ice, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson
Warrior Sun, Joey Stylez and Carsen Gray
Dreamweaver, Anachnid
Live Musical Performance of the Year
Shawnee, Warrior Heart
Shauit, Nutshimam
Sandrine Masse-Savard, Yawenda and wendat chants
Joshua Arden Miller, Toronto Blues Society 35 Years of Blues
Joey Stylez and Carsen Gray, Victory Dance
Social Voice
Murray Porter
Leela Gilday
Jah'kota
G.R. Gritt
Burnstick
Roots Album of the Year
As The Stars Explode, The North Sound
Made Of, Nick Sherman
STAND UP, Murray Porter
North Star Calling, Leela Gilday
The Ridge, Julian Taylor
Rap/Hip Hop/Electronica Album of the Year
Sah 'Laana, The North Stars
Electric Turtle Dreams. Sean Beaver
Let the games begin, Rich n Beka
20/20, Mattmac
Dreamweaver, Anachnid
Metis Artist/Group of the Year
Sandra Sutter
G.R. Gritt
Electric Religious
Brandi Vezina
Blue Moon Marquee
Youth Leadership in Music
Warrior Women
Q052
Cody Coyote
International Indigenous Artist/Group Recording of the Year
Vildaluodda / Wildprint , VILDÁ
A Small Death, Samantha Crain
Cihkkojuvvon / Hidden, Gájanas
Dockside Saints, Cary Morin
Sky Songs, Alena Murang
Music in the Arts
Twin Flames, Grace Too
Okara, Okara LIVE
Cris Derksen, Indigenous Fashion Week
Recording Artist(s) of the Year
Twin Flames
Murray Porter
DJ Shub
Burnstick
Anachnid
Rising Star
Mary Bryton
Logan Staats
Kaeley Jade
Joshua Arden Miller
Angel Baribeau
Inuit Artist/Group of the Year
Silver Wolf Band
Silla and Rise
Hyper-T
Hand Drum/Fiddle/Instrumental Album of the Year
Four Sacred Colours, Tee Cloud
Manitou Mkwa Singers Volume 2
Singing is Healing, Joel Wood
Pow Wow Traditional/ Contemporary Album of the Year
Honouring Our Languages, Wabanaki Confederacy
Kepmite'lsultinej: Honour Our People, Stoney Bear Singers
Manitou Mkwa Singers Volume 2, Manitou Mkwa
Artistic Video
Like A Record (Troy Koko) Troy Kokol
Monsters (The North Stars) David Hodges
Mother Roots (Silla And Rise) Rise Ashen
Easier (Nadjiwan) Meriläinen Müsic Inc., Laura Meriläinen & Marc Meriläinen
Solidification( Leanne Betasamosake Simpson) Sammy Chien and the Chemerik Collective
The SSIMAs and SSIF are produced by Mather Simard's Indigenous entertainment and tourism firm, Indigenous-Experiences.ca on behalf of the National Indigenous Peoples Day Committee comprising six (6) organizations that represent Indigenous communities across Canada. An Artist Advisory Committee made up of Canadian Indigenous music leaders was created to collaborate with and provide direction on The SSIMAs.
"It's time to celebrate Indigenous voices! These Awards provide an excellent platform for artists to be recognized for their hard work. Ottawa being the nation's capital is a great portal to the world to share the surging wave of Indigenous expression," noted Advisory Committee members Vince Fontaine and Elaine Bomberry.
About Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival (June 1-21, 2021)
Established in Ottawa in 1996, the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival (SSIF) is a multi-disciplinary arts festival that brings together Indigenous artists, performers, educators, students, and community members to share knowledge and celebrate Canada's diverse Indigenous cultures. Summer Solstice Festivals are produced by Indigenous Experiences on behalf of the National Indigenous Peoples Day Committee (NIPD) comprising the following six (6) organizations representing Indigenous communities across Canada: National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) the co-host this year, Assembly of First Nations (AFN), Council of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP), Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC), and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC). In 2020, the former 4-day live event transformed to a month-long virtual festival coinciding with National Indigenous History Month and culminating on National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21st).
About TD Bank Group
The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with 13 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.4 trillion in assets on April 30, 2019. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.
SOURCE Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival
For further information: Media: Kita Szpak, Knock on Wood Communications + Events Inc., [email protected] #613-725-3063
