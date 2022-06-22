Canada's Salmon farmers respond to the federal government's decision to renew salmon farming licenses in British Columbia, Canada

"Canadians and the world need a climate-friendly, affordable, and secure food supply at a time of significant food and living cost inflation," says Timothy Kennedy, President and CEO of the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA). "While we are encouraged that licences have been renewed, we genuinely needed a six-year license term that reflected our production cycle. Longer license terms would have provided the confidence to further invest in innovation and technology, leading to continued operational and sustainable improvements, job creation for coastal communities, and greater food security."

Farm-raised salmon is the most popular seafood choice of Canadians. We know that 97 per cent of salmon produced in Canada is farm-raised, which is key to sustainably meeting the growing demand for Canadian salmon, while at the same time reducing pressure on limited wild stocks. Salmon farming in Canada is highly regulated, achieves third-party environmental certification standards, creates long-term economic growth for rural, coastal, Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, employs 14,500 Canadians, and generates over $4 billion in economic activity annually.

"Global demand for fish is growing as is the demand for sustainable, low-carbon solutions. Canada should be the best in the world at farming salmon, and in doing so we can ensure Canada has a secure supply of this important food protein," says Salmon. "The decision is an important validation of peer-reviewed science and procedural fairness. We will work with governments and partners to create long-term value to contribute to Canada's Blue Economy and secure home-grown fresh food supply," concludes Kennedy.

SOURCE Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance

For further information: Media Inquires: Michelle Franze, Manager of Communications, Partnerships and Community, BC Salmon Farmers Association, Tel: 604-202-4417, Email: [email protected]; Sheri Beaulieu, Manager of Marketing and Communications, Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance, Tel: 613-853-0612, Email: [email protected]