Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet Welcomes New Executive Director, Elena Tupyseva

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The board of directors for Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Elena Tupyseva (she/her) as the new Executive Director, effective November 6, 2023. Ms. Tupyseva brings extensive experience in leadership, strategic planning, programming, education, networking, audience dynamics, and partnerships to the organization. Her academic record is equally impressive, including a Master's Degree in Law (1998) and a Master's Degree in Performing Arts Management (2005) from Moscow, Russia. She also earned a Graduate Certificate in Leadership and Management, at Royal Roads University (2022) in Victoria, B.C.

Since 2017 the RWB maintained a single leadership model in which André Lewis served as Artistic Director & CEO. With Lewis' pending retirement by May 2025 the board of directors decided to split the two executive positions. Following an extensive recruitment process, conducted by a board committee and MNP Consulting, Tupyseva was selected by unanimous recommendation and vote of the board.

"We are thrilled Elena is becoming part of the RWB community," said John Osler, chair of the board of directors. "She is a great fit for us. Elena brings more than two decades of experience leading other performing arts organizations , where her skills and energy were instrumental in the growth and success of the organizations. Her expertise in creating efficient operations and engaging audiences makes her the ideal person to co-lead the RWB — with its world-class artistic excellence, strong board, and seasoned staff—into its exciting next chapter."

In her new role with the RWB, Tupyseva will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations—including fundraising, marketing, finance, and administration—and will work closely with Artistic Director André Lewis to continue to push the boundaries of performance and dance education.

By way of background, Tupyseva was selected by the Moscow Department of Culture in 2012 for the position of CEO & Artistic Director of the City Theatre Ballet Moscow - to build a new operating and artistic profile for the company and find new ways of sustainable development. Under her direction, the organization commissioned new ballets and built an award-winning company. Tupyseva held this position until February 2022 when she resigned because of the political climate in Russia and the opportunity to move to Canada. Since her move she has been working as an executive and providing management and production services with Dance Umbrella Ontario, based in Toronto. A full biography is attached.

For several years now, Tupyseva has been exploring the world of Canadian cultural and performing arts. Because of vast professional connections and involvement in the international ballet scene, she is familiar with the RWB and believes its history, achievements and values are second to none.

"What the Royal Winnipeg Ballet has created and accomplished over the past 83 years is extraordinary. Around the globe, the Company and the RWB School are reputed for exceptional artistry, versatility, and a captivating style. As an organization, I am privileged to have the opportunity to work with the board, André Lewis, and staff, as we join forces to deliver to communities near and far all that the RWB represents. I could not be more excited to come on board the organization at such a pivotal time", said Tupyseva.

In addition to getting to know the team and the day-to-day operations, Tupyseva believes that one of her most important tasks is to reach out and lead a conversation in the communities about redefining performing arts and ballet as an art form. She plans to immerse herself in finding new ways and spaces for production and presentation, as well as redefining and expanding the meaning of partnership and exchange. Tupyseva also intends to encourage fruitful dialogue between dance professionals, their audiences, and various stakeholders.

With a new board chair at the helm, a new executive director, and a newly launched strategic plan, coupled with an artistic leadership transition over the next couple of years, the RWB is poised for an exciting future with limitless possibilities!

Quotes About Elena Tupyseva

Sheri Somerville, Executive Director Ballet Edmonton

"Elena has such a depth of understanding of how ballet exists in many corners of the world. Her experience, education, and understanding of art in the context of place will position the RWB to move into the next decade with a sense of excitement and confidence. Congratulations Winnipeg!"

Ihsan Rustem

Freelance Choreographer /Artistic Director Cie. La Ronde Switzerland

"I am thrilled to learn of the appointment of Elena Tupyseva as the new Executive Director of the esteemed Royal Winnipeg Ballet. Elena is a people person - and at the same time a person people truly wish to work for! Elena's remarkable ability to connect with people is matched only by her leadership qualities, making her someone everyone aspires to work with. Her unwavering compassion, respect, and a unique blend of clarity, vision, and determination exemplify her as a true visionary and trailblazer in the arts world. Her global recognition is a testament to her genuine dedication, outstanding work ethic, and remarkable achievements. RWB has undoubtedly secured a valuable asset, and I eagerly anticipate the promising future that lies ahead with Ms. Tupyseva on their team."

About Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) enriches the human experience by teaching, creating and performing outstanding dance. The remarkable story of Gweneth Lloyd and Betty Farrally founding the RWB on the Canadian prairies in 1939 embodies boldness, tenacity, versatility, and grit. The RWB holds the double distinction of being Canada's premier ballet company and the longest continuously operating ballet company in North America. The RWB received its 'Royal' designation from Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, the first Royal Charter granted during her reign.

Today, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet is a leader known the world over for pushing the boundaries of classical ballet and redefining the future of dance. The RWB inspires artists, moves audiences, and builds connections locally and globally, uniting people through the universal language of dance. By building on our strengths, challenging conventions, and igniting passion, the RWB will leave an indelible mark on the global stage.

The RWB's superlative standards keep the Company in demand across North America and beyond. In addition to the company, the RWB is home to the RWB School, consisting of both the Professional Division, our internationally renowned dance education and training centre for aspiring professional dancers and dance teachers, and the Recreational Division, one of Winnipeg's largest dance schools for all ages, levels, and interests.

