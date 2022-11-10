Canada's Role in a Sustainable Energy Future Ought to Shine in Egypt

As Countries Scramble to Find Sustainable Energy Sources, Canada Stands Ready at COP27

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - As more than 40,000 participants descend on the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh for United Nations climate discussions this week and next, a Canadian grassroots coalition is urging Canadian delegates to represent our country's climate record accurately and with real pride.

"We have to fly our flag and speak strongly about our long-standing leadership position on climate mitigation, rather than to allow activists to misrepresent Canada's record," Canada Action founder and chief spokesperson Cody Battershill said.

Global energy demand (CNW Group/Canada Action Coalition) Canadian oil sands (CNW Group/Canada Action Coalition) GHG emissions (CNW Group/Canada Action Coalition) LNG Canada (CNW Group/Canada Action Coalition) Canadian liquefied natural gas (CNW Group/Canada Action Coalition)

Approximately a hundred heads of state are in attendance this week for the 27th Session of the UN Conference of Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change. They'll set the tone of the conference, while ministerial meetings are set for next week in order finalize the outcomes of the session.

"With some 3,000 media representatives in attendance at the conference venue, filing stories virtually daily, it's vital those reporters have an accurate picture of Canada's leadership in responsible oil and gas development, environmental protection, and our record on renewables, climate innovation, carbon capture and storage, and clean tech," Battershill said.

"Canada has an important role to play in helping meet the challenges of the current global energy landscape. We will need all energy sources for decades to come, so speaking to our record will only help increase long term investment in Canadian resource development, local job growth and the prosperity of regions across the country.

"And as our energy products are seen globally to be part of a sustainable energy solution, we can expect to have a positive impact on the environmental health of energy-consumer countries well beyond our borders," Battershill said.

Battershill noted, however, that COP27 faces a serious challenge because the heads of state for China and India have indicated they won't attend.

"These two countries represent almost 3 billion people and account for two of the top energy importing countries, in addition to having thousands of coal plants planned, in construction or currently operating, according to Global Energy Monitor's Global Coal Plant Tracker" Battershill said.

"So it's crystal clear that Canada has a key role to play in these discussions, and we're glad support for Canada's superior record is steadily growing," Battershill said.

SOURCE Canada Action Coalition

For further information: Cody Battershill, [email protected], or visit our web site: CanadaAction.ca