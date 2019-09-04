Canada's rarest coin coming to GTA this weekend in first public display for 30 years

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - For the first time in three decades, Canada's rarest coin – the 1911 silver dollar – will be on public display in its home country.

This weekend, on Sept. 7-8, the 108-year-old silver dollar will be displayed at the National Postage Stamp and Coin Show, to be held at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale. The iconic rarity is one of only two examples struck in silver after King George V came to the helm of the monarchy – and its dominions, including Canada – after the death of his father, Edward VII, in May 1910.

"It's the first time it's been publicly shown in almost 30 years," said Sandy Campbell, owner of Nova Scotia's Proof Positive Coins. "It's Canada's most famous coin and one of the most famous coins in the world, and the story behind it is incredible in itself."

Campbell, who acquired the rarity this August with Ian Laing, owner of Winnipeg's Gatewest Coin, will showcase the coin at his table – #30.

Known as the "Emperor of Canadian Coins," it's perhaps the most storied rarity in all of Canadian numismatics. Only two 1911 $1 coins were struck in silver (another example was struck in lead and discovered in 1977 inside an unmarked paper package on a shelf in Parliament's East Block by employees of Canada's Department of Supply and Services).The other 1911 silver dollar has been held in the Bank of Canada's National Currency Collection in Ottawa – on loan from the British Royal Mint – since the 1970s.

The media are invited to a special sneak preview of the 1911 silver dollar with its part-owner Sandy Campbell on Friday, Sept. 6 – a day before the National Postage Stamp & Coin Show kicks off – at 3 p.m. in the Hilton Mississauga's Graydon Ballroom, 6750 Mississauga Rd, Mississauga.

The two-day show – owned by Canadian Coin News and Canadian Stamp News – will be open on Sept. 7 from 10 am-5 pm and on Sept. 8 from 10 am-4 pm Admission is $3 on Sept. 7 and free on Sept. 8 For more show details, visit stampandcoinshow.com.

