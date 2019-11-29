Canada's Premiers meet to discuss regional concerns, challenges and opportunities

OTTAWA, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers will meet on December 2 at the Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel in Mississauga, Ontario.

Premiers will take stock of the state of federal-provincial-territorial relations in Canada and explore ways to grow the economy and strengthen relationships between governments.

"I look forward to meeting with my colleagues to discuss both the opportunities and the challenges facing provinces and territories today," said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, chair of the Council of the Federation. "Our aim is to find ways to work together to achieve shared priorities and address some of the regional concerns in our country."

A news conference is planned for the afternoon of December 2.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

