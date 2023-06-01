CANADA'S PORTOFINO BAKERY ACHIEVES B CORPORATION STATUS

Vancouver Island's Largest Bakery Commits to a Continued Journey of Improvement on Social and Environmental Performance

VICTORIA, BC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Vancouver Island-based artisanal bread and bun company, Portofino Bakery, is excited to announce it has been certified as a B CorporationTM, continuing on its journey of demonstrating that business can be a force for good. Portofino is the largest bakery in British Columbia to receive this certification, joining more than 6,000 companies across 80 countries who are committed to using the power of business to bring positive change to all stakeholders.

The B CorporationTM process is a vigorous, detailed analysis of a company's social and environmental performance and impact on its workers, communities, and the environment. Organizations that achieve a B Corp certification must meet a minimum standard on the assessment and commit to continuous improvement in these areas.

"At Portofino Bakery our mission is to enable people to have world-class bakery products in their homes everyday," said Matt Cimon, President, Portofino Bakery. "But our mission does not stop there. We are also committed to sustainable growth, where we make explicit decisions that do better for our communities, our employees, and the world around us."

Portofino Bakery's B Corp certification comes on the heels of their announcement that the company became Radicle Climate Smart certified in 2021. A process where Portofino measured its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions and developed a detailed plan for further emissions reductions. Carbon reducing initiatives Portofino undertook include:

Installing a bulk flour silo system. Moving from bagged flour to bulk has saved over 60,000 flour bags from landfills and has significantly reduced transportation emissions from bagged flour

Reducing the thickness of its poly bread bags, saving thousands of kilograms of plastic each year and reducing emissions from both production and disposal of single use plastics

The bakery also has a long-standing tradition of giving back to its local communities. Portofino partners with community groups and foodbanks across Canada to donate funds and fresh product, donating over 5,000 loaves of bread annually to various community groups.

"Giving back to the local communities that have supported us along the way has long been a value that we've held at Portofino," said Cimon. "At the end of the day, we want to make sure that our products are accessible to everyone, whether it be in the grocery aisle or through one of our local food bank partners. We believe all people deserve access to better bread."

About Portofino Bakery:

Making Real. Good. Bread. has been the working belief of Portofino Bakery ever since its founding on Vancouver Island in 2004. Since then, the bakery has found many people who agree and has grown to become the largest commercial bakery on Vancouver Island, and one of the fastest growing commercial artisan bakeries across Canada. Portofino Bakery is a pioneer in the commercial bakery category and is credited with introducing a new product segment of artisan loaves and buns that stay fresh for longer without artificial flavours. It is the flagship bread brand of Bond Bakery Brands ( www.bondbakerybrands.com ) and is committed to sustainable stakeholder-focused operations and supporting non-profit organizations in its communities. For more information, visit www.portofinobakery.ca .

