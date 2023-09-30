Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - September 30th marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, an annual commemoration where we call upon one another to have a larger conversation about those directly or indirectly affected by the legacy of the residential school policy. The Millwright Regional Council is proud to join the many organizations across Canada on this somber day of remembrance.

The annual 'Orange Shirt Day' opens the door to conversation on all aspects of Residential Schools. It is an opportunity to create meaningful discussion about the effects of Residential Schools and the legacy they have left behind. The MRC is honouring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by providing Orange Shirts to our staff and Membership to wear on construction projects and organized events across Canada.

"The UBC is committed to continue working with our partners, Indigenous and community leaders to build pathways for success through education, experience, and knowledge." said Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer for the Millwright Regional Council - Canada.

This year's shirts feature new artwork by Robin Paul, a Mi'kmaw artist from Oromocto First Nation. Paul's design represents all Indigenous people across North America with symbols for First Nations, Inuit and Métis. For every MRC shirt produced, a donation has been made to the Orange Shirt Society and Artist.

The Millwright Regional Council is committed and eager to continue seeking opportunities to work with Indigenous and community leaders to build pathways for success through education, experience, and knowledge as we grow our economic impact for Indigenous communities through our operations, projects, and initiatives. We will continue to collaborate with local Indigenous communities to weave Indigenous knowledge and values into the development of our training programs and ensure we have the structure, resources, and skills necessary to support these goals.

About the Millwright Regional Council – Canada (MRC)

The Millwright Regional Council – Canada (MRC) is composed of thirteen affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across Canada.

We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

