Canada's National Business Book Award announces 2023 Finalists

Winner of the 38th annual business literary award to receive $30,000 prize

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Deirdre McMurdy, Adjudicator and Chair of the Jury for the 38th annual National Business Book Award, today announced the three finalists for the annual literary award. Presented by Miles S. Nadal, the $30,000 prize will be awarded to the author demonstrating the most outstanding Canadian business-related writing, research, and originality. The winner will be announced at a live, in-person event on November 8, 2023.

National Business Book Award authors have a tradition of identifying and documenting current issues, themes, and trends in the business world, and continue to do so. Leadership, post pandemic advice, overcoming diversity, innovation, climate change, risk, and finance are some of the key topics addressed in this year's book nominees.

The 2023 National Book Award finalists are:

Unprecedented – Canada's Top CEOs on Leadership During COVID-19

Compiled and Edited by Steve Mayer and Andrew Willis

Signal, an imprint of McClelland & Stewart

A compilation of exclusive, first-person essays on leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic from 29 CEOs from Canada's most iconic and largest companies, chronicles corporate survival in the face of Covid.

Steve Mayer is an investment banker with Greenhill Canada and Andrew Willis is an award-winning columnist with The Globe and Mail.

No Bootstraps When You're Barefoot: My Rise from a Jamaican Plantation Shack to the Boardrooms of Bay Street

Wes Hall

Random House Canada

An extraordinary and inspiring memoir, Wes Hall shares his personal story of growing up in abject poverty amid domestic violence in rural Jamaica and his journey to the boardrooms of Bay Street, where he became a powerful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and change-maker.

Wes Hall is the executive chairman and founder of Kingsdale Advisors, which provides shareholder advisory services, and is the recipient of six Honorary Doctorates. He is the founder of BlackNorth Initiative.

The Next Age of Uncertainty: How the World Can Adapt to a Riskier Future

Stephen Poloz

Allen Lane Canada/Penguin Random House Canada

Former Governor of the Bank of Canada, Stephen Poloz shares an explanation of how the central bank works and why it does what it does – especially in an age of chronic uncertainty.

He skillfully argues that past crises from the Victorian Depression in the late 1800s to the more recent downturn in 2008, gave a hint of what is in store for us in the decades ahead.

Stephen Poloz is a leading economist with over 40 years of experience in economic and investment research, forecasting, banking, and policymaking.

The 2023 NBBA jury is chaired by Deirdre McMurdy, Peerage Capital. The jury includes Anna Porter, author and publisher; Bobby Siu, PhD, professor and management consultant and 2022 NBBA shortlisted author, and Senator Pamela Wallin.

For a full list of past winners, visit: www.nbbaward.com

Canada's National Business Book Award is generously sponsored by Presenting Sponsor Miles S. Nadal, Peerage Realty Partners, Stephen J.R. Smith, The Globe and Mail, and The Walrus.

Follow us on Twitter @NBBAward and visit www.nbbaward.com for more information.

SOURCE The National Business Book Award

For further information: Mary Ann Freedman, Freedman & Associates Inc., Tel: 416-523-8681, Email: [email protected]