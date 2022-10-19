Canada's National Business Book Award announces 2022 Finalists

Winner of the 37th annual business literary award to receive $30,000 prize

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The jury for the 37th National Business Book Award today announced the three finalists for the 2022 literary award. Presented by Miles S. Nadal, the $30,000 prize will be awarded to the author demonstrating the most outstanding Canadian business-related writing, research and originality. The winner will be announced at a live, in-person event on November 16, 2022, in Toronto.

National Business Book Award finalists have a tradition of identifying and documenting current issues, themes and trends in the business world and continue to do so, especially in this post-pandemic era. Leadership, overcoming adversity, diversity, cryptocurrency and start-ups are just some of the key topics addressed in this year's book nominees. The authors of the nominated books share their stories, and lessons learned, at a time when the business world is looking for new ideas and ways to re-invent many aspects of their organizations.

The 2022 National Book Award finalists are:

Billion Dollar Start-up: The True Story of How a Couple of 29-Year-Olds Turned $35,000 Into a $1,000,000,000 Cannabis Company

Adam Miron, Sébastien St-Louis, & Julie Beun

ECW Press

Told in diary format, this collaborative fast-paced memoir recounts the story of how two brothers-in-law create a billion-dollar, award-winning cannabis company called HEXO and documents the history of Canada's momentous road to legalization. The story unfolds between 2013 and 2019 and gives the reader a front-row seat to the early toehold in the cannabis business, complete with government hurdles, intense competition, limited market data, high burn rate for capital and general chaos.

My Best Mistake: Epic Fails and Silver Linings

Terry O'Reilly

Collins, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.

In a collection of stories CBC Radio host Terry O'Reilly recounts how some of the biggest breakthroughs and best-loved products originated with a mistake. Some people's mistakes led to dramatic life changes - losing their jobs, their companies and often their credibility - only for them to discover new opportunities and a more successful outcome. With well-researched background, the author walks the reader through 24 fascinating stories from resolution of the problem to the happy ending, including legendary personalities such as Steve Jobs, Steven Spielberg and Scotty Bowman, and famous brands, such as Ski-Doo, Kellogg's corn flakes and popsicles.

Opening Doors to Diversity in Leadership

Bobby Siu

Rotman - University of Toronto Press

Using a psychological, organizational, and cultural framework, management consultant Bobby Siu builds a solid business case for addressing the need for greater diversity in leadership, recruitment, and retention. He looks carefully at how current leaders view the relationship between top tier management and diverse groups and examines recruitment selection, performance evaluation, workplace succession, working conditions, and corporate culture and how they impact hiring, promotion and retention of diverse groups. This book stresses the importance of organizational review and self-reflection, as well as the pivotal role of removing unconscious biases from the workplace and identifying the systemic biases embedded in many aspects of human resources management practices.

The NBBA winner is selected by an independent jury which evaluates each submission based on originality, relevance, excellence of writing, thoroughness of research and depth of analysis. The esteemed jury is chaired by Peter Mansbridge, best-selling author and award-winning journalist, and includes Wes Hall, The BlackNorth Initiative and Kingsdale Advisors; Deirdre McMurdy, Peerage Capital and Adjudicator; Anna Porter, author and publisher, and Senator Pamela Wallin.

Past winners include: Stephen R. Bown, Mark Carney, Jeff Rubin, Gordon Pitts, Naomi Klein, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Daniel J. Levitin and Andrea Benoit. For a full list of past winners, visit: www.nbbaward.com

