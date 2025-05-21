CANADA'S MOMENT TO LEAD: NEW PRIME MINISTER URGED TO CHAMPION EDUCATION FOR PEACE AND SECURITY AT G7 SUMMIT

OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - With less than a month to go until the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, a coalition of over 40 prominent individuals and global and national organizations today called on Prime Minister Carney to seize a historic opportunity to position Canada as a global leader through a new G7 Education, Peace, and Security Initiative.

Photo credit: Right To Play International (CNW Group/Canadian International Education Policy Working Group)

The coalition of education, peace, and security actors launched their #YESfor12 campaign and unveiled details of their bold, pragmatic policy proposal at a press conference in Ottawa, urging the newly elected government to build on Canada's legacy of leadership at its previous G7 Summits through fresh commitments that would ensure 12 million more vulnerable children worldwide are safe, in school, and learning.

"We welcome Prime Minister Carney's commitment to sustaining Canada's international assistance budget and reasserting leadership grounded in global cooperation to solve global challenges," said Taryn Russell, Executive Director of Results Canada. "We know that Canada can make a big impact—and that's what Canadians want to see from their government. Our joint proposal would position Canada once again as a champion for children caught in the crosshairs of conflict and accelerate progress on access to education at the G7 Summit."

"Access to quality education that is safe, playful, and inclusive is a right guaranteed to all children. Providing education is also one of the most strategic and cost-effective investments we can make in our shared peace, prosperity, and security," said Susan McIsaac, President & CEO of Right To Play International.

The proposal on Education, Peace, and Security builds on Canada's successful track record of championing transformative initiatives at previous G7 Summits, including the 2018 Charlevoix Declaration that reached 4 million girls with quality education and the 2010 Muskoka Initiative that significantly reduced maternal mortality and saved 400,000 children's lives in within its first two years.

EDUCATION AS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PEACE AND SECURITY

Research shows that quality education, including literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills building, is one of the most effective ways to reduce conflict, increase tolerance, and promote peacebuilding. The Global Partnership for Education and the Institute for Economics and Peace found a clear link between education and peace. Countries with better educated populations tend to be more peaceful and stable, essential conditions for national development that can contribute to global economic growth.

"Education is our most powerful tool for breaking cycles of conflict and violence," said Dr. Shelly Whitman, Executive Director of the Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace, and Security. "When we invest in strengthening education systems, we're not just helping individual children—we're building more resilient, tolerant, and cohesive communities."

"For children living in crisis settings, education is not just learning—it's survival," said Hawa Abdiaziz, Gender Equality Specialist with the Refugee Education Council. "When a child displaced by conflict or disaster can access quality education, we're not only protecting their right to learn but providing a lifeline of stability, hope, and protection. This is especially true for girls."

Targeted commitments by the Government of Canada would enable trusted multilateral, bilateral, and Canadian partners to deliver education initiatives focused on:

Strengthening public education systems, including teacher training and continuous professional development;

Expanding our ambition to achieve access to quality education and foundational learning outcome, including literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional skills, like empathy, critical thinking and collaboration;

Promoting community- and school-level initiatives that build social cohesion and economic self-sufficiency among learners.

TIME FOR CANADA TO STEP FORWARD

"We look to Canada's G7 leadership to leverage existing resources toward what has the greatest impact for global economic growth and stability - both of which have education at their core," said Charles North, Deputy CEO, The Global Partnership for Education. "Sustained investment in education is needed now more than ever to advance peace, security and prosperity for all."

The coalition's campaign comes at a critical juncture as the new government establishes its priorities following the recent federal election. With just weeks remaining before leaders gather in Kananaskis, the coalition emphasized the urgent need for decisive Canadian leadership.

"At a time when others are retreating, this is an opportunity for Prime Minister Carney to elevate Canada's voice and influence on the world stage," said Fred Witteveen, CEO of Children Believe. "National polling shows that 81% of Canadians support investing in solving global challenges. Our G7 Education, Peace, and Security proposal aligns perfectly with Canadian values and strategic interests."

The education, peace, and security proposal will include nationwide advocacy efforts and an online #YESfor12 campaign throughout May, culminating at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, on June 15-17, 2025.

ABOUT THE PROPOSAL

The G7 Education, Peace, and Security proposal is led by over 40 individuals and global and national organizations calling on the Government of Canada to ensure that 12 million more children are able to complete 12 years of safe, quality education to empower them to build a more peaceful, equitable, and opportunity-filled future for all.

ABOUT THE COALITION

The G7 Education, Peace, and Security proposal was signed by prominent agencies, including Children Believe, Right to Play International, Results Canada, Plan International Canada, World Vision Canada, the Global Partnership for Education, Education Cannot Wait, The Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace, and Security, among many others.

