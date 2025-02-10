— Canadian Men's Basics Brand Sees an Overwhelming Surge in Sales, Web Traffic, and Social Engagement Following Debut Super Bowl LIX Ads —

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Manmade , Canada's leading men's basics brand, just made its biggest play yet—and it's paid off. Following its Super Bowl LIX ad debut — one in English and two in the French market — the Montréal-based brand reports record-breaking growth in sales, web traffic, and social media engagement.

Following Manmade's Super Bowl LIX commercials, the brand saw:

Its best February sales since launch, setting a new company record;

An outpouring of engagement and support from Canadian fans reacting to the campaign; and

Millions of pageviews across Canada as Manmade's campaign sparks nationwide buzz.

"The response has been beyond anything imaginable," said Anthony Ciavirella, Co-Founder of Manmade. "We wanted to introduce Manmade to Canadians in a way that felt bold, relatable, and authentic. Seeing the excitement from new and existing customers proves that a homegrown brand can make an impact against the big leagues."

Watch or download Manmade's Super Bowl ads:

English & French Spot (Aired on CTV & TSN) Description : A man commits the ultimate party foul—awkwardly adjusts his underwear, then reaches for a communal chip bowl. His friends urge him to upgrade to Manmade, which won't stretch out, ride up, or require constant readjustments.

(Aired on CTV & TSN) French-Exclusive Spot (Aired exclusively on RDS): Description : In a restroom, a man suffering from chafing desperately loads up on baby powder. The solution? Manmade's boxer briefs—designed to eliminate discomfort.

(Aired exclusively on RDS):

Manmade was founded just three years ago by four best friends and former bankers. The brand has quickly become a Canadian favourite for its line of simple, function-first men's basics (boxer briefs, T-Shirts, socks, and now pants).

About Manmade

Founded in Montréal by four childhood best friends, Manmade is Canada's leading men's basics brand, offering minimalist, high-quality products built for comfort, durability, and everyday life. Featured on Dragons' Den, CTV Your Morning, and Salut Bonjour, Manmade has become a go-to for thousands across North America—including Howie Mandel, Kris Letang, Mike Matheson, and Josh Anderson—thanks to its commitment to craftsmanship, style, and innovative marketing. Learn more at manmadebrand.com .

