Canada's major Internet service providers release new video series to support Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of Hearing consumers

ASL and LSQ videos about the CRTC's Internet Code are now available on websites of all major Canadian Internet Service Providers

OTTAWA, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's major Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have produced a video series in American Sign Language (ASL) and Langue des signes du Québec (LSQ) to support Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard of Hearing (DDBHH) Internet customers to coincide with today's launch of Canada's new Internet Code. The Internet code was created by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) in July 2019 to enhance consumer protections in connection with the acquisition and use of Internet services.

Each of the seven Internet Code videos address specific themes using plain language and clear examples:

Common terminology:

Terminology - Contracts & Billing – Getting Started



Terminology - Contracts & Billing – Fees



Terminology - Contracts & Billing – Documents, Policies and Notifications



Terminology - Networks



Terminology - Devices & Tech Support

The Internet Code and Your Rights as a Customer

Methods to Manage Data Use

All videos are fully accessible and include captions, voice-over and transcripts.

This video series is part of the ongoing collaboration between service providers and the DDBHH community and reflects ISPs' commitment to ensuring that Canadians have informed access to telecom services. The Internet Code video series follows the release of similar ASL and LSQ videos that provide the DDBHH community with an accessible overview of the Wireless Code, and an explanation of Canada's Wireless Public Alerting system.

Internet Code videos can be found on or accessed through the following ISP websites:

Bell

Cogeco

Eastlink

Northwestel

Rogers Communications

SaskTel

Shaw

TELUS

Videotron

Xplornet



Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA)

CWTA is the authority on wireless issues, developments and trends in Canada. It represents companies that provide services and products across the wireless sector. Representing the industry before all levels of government and various regulatory agencies, CWTA actively promotes the industry with the goal of ensuring continued growth of the wireless sector in Canada. CWTA administers a number of initiatives on behalf of its members, including corporate social responsibility programs and the national common short codes program.

Given that CWTA had already successfully worked with organizations representing DDBHH communities to develop a series of similar videos for Canada's Wireless Code, the Association was asked to work in partnership with ISPs to develop the Internet Code Video series as well.

Additional Information:

Follow us on Twitter | twitter.com/CWTAwireless

SOURCE Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association

For further information: Media enquiries: [email protected]

Related Links

www.cwta.ca

