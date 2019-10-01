Canada's leading digital marketing agency continues to define entrepreneurial success

Elite Digital ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in Canada for the second year in a row

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - In 2003, a young high school student named Robert Burko founded a small email marketing company right from his parents' basement in Thornhill, Ontario. Fast forward to 2019, this little company grew to become one of Canada's leading digital marketing agencies. This year, Elite Digital ranked No. 101 on the Growth 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies with a 5-year revenue growth of 1016%, and it never stopped there. The company also got ranked No. 80 on The Globe & Mail's 2019 Report on Business Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies with a 3-year revenue growth of 602%.

What basically started as a one-man operation has evolved to become a top-ranked Canadian business, with over 75 employees servicing some of the biggest brands worldwide; including McMaster University, Rogers Communications, PepsiCo, Orville, LG, NBA Canada, and several giants in the pharmaceutical industry. From well-established brands to up-and-coming startups, Elite Digital continues to help clients dominate the digital ecosystem through award-winning, multi-channel campaigns created under one roof.

A few of the awards and accolades the company have earned over the last few years include:

Growth 500 (2019), #101 - Canadian Business

Canada's Top 400 Growing Companies, #80 - The Globe and Mail

Top 400 Growing Companies, #80 - The Globe and Mail Growth 500 (2018), #87 - Canadian Business

Best Rebranding - Summit International Awards

Best Disruption - PepsiCo Marketing Awards

Best Shopper Marketing - PepsiCo Marketing Awards

Best Consumer Website - Summit International Awards

Best Micro-Site - Summit International Awards

Canada's Top 300 IT Companies - Backbone Magazine

Top 300 IT Companies - Backbone Magazine Top 50 Email Service Providers - Website Magazine

Program Excellence - Jewish Community Centre Association Awards

But, they're not all hard work and no play. Behind the numerous awards and groundbreaking creative work, Elite strives to create a fun, stress-free work atmosphere. From weekly Yoga classes to quarterly massages, regular staff outings, and a fully-equipped game-room, the company does its best to build a collaborative environment that keeps their team as happy as they are proactive and dedicated.

"It's been such a rewarding journey watching Elite blossom into the marketing force we are today. We've built a strong relationship with so many great clients and employees who help us grow as much as we help them," said Elite's founder and CEO, Robert Burko.

Despite their victories over the years, the team at Elite never stops pushing forward. As the company looks to the future, they see an infinite amount of opportunities to grow and remain on the cutting edge — keeping both new and existing clients a step ahead of the competition. As Burko stated, "We may be 16-years-old, but we're just getting started!".

For more info: www.elitedigitalagency.com , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram . For media inquiries, contact: Lee Brookes, 416-902-4646. Interviews available with Elite Digital CEO Robert Burko.

About Elite Digital

Elite Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Toronto. Founded in 2003, the company helps clients leverage the online and offline marketing landscape to achieve their goals — fusing together sophisticated marketing strategies, cutting-edge tactics and breakthrough creative solutions to mobilize your target market.

About Canadian Business's Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country's most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

About the Globe and Mail Canada's Top Growing Companies

The Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks qualifying independent Canadian companies by the percentage of their revenue growth over three years. For the 2019 ranking, growth rates are calculated from the fiscal 2018 and 2015 revenues of participating companies or, in some instances, fiscal 2019 and 2016.

SOURCE Elite Digital

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Lee Brookes, 416-902-4646; Interviews available with Elite Digital CEO Robert Burko

Related Links

elitedigital.ca

