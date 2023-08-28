Canada's Leading Bitcoin Operator - Localcoin ATM Partners with INS Market

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Localcoin, Canada's largest operator of cryptocurrency ATMs, announced its partnership with INS Market, a prominent convenience store chain. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility of digital currencies by introducing Bitcoin ATMs in select INS locations across Canada.

Canada's Leading bitcoin operator Localcoin ATM announces it's retailer partnership with INS Market Tweet this INS Logo (CNW Group/Localcoin)

The partnership between Localcoin and INS Market marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Canadian cryptocurrency ecosystem. As the demand and adoption for digital assets grow, the need for convenient avenues to buy and exchange cryptocurrencies becomes increasingly essential. By integrating Localcoin's cutting-edge Bitcoin ATMs into INS Market locations, customers will now have more convenient access to the world of cryptocurrencies.

"We are thrilled to partner with INS Market, a trusted name in the convenience store industry," said Tristan Fong, CEO of Localcoin. "This collaboration allows us to expand our reach and offer our services to a wider audience. Introducing Bitcoin ATMs in INS Market locations will enable customers to access cryptocurrencies easily."

On June 22nd, 2023, Localcoin proudly unveiled its inaugural Bitcoin ATM at INS. In just a short span, over 20 machines have been deployed, with ambitious expansion plans on the horizon.

Localcoin and INS Market are committed to providing excellent customer support and a streamlined process for purchasing or selling cryptocurrencies.

About Localcoin:

Localcoin is a Toronto-based company whose mission is to provide customers with a simple buying and selling experience of digital currency while upholding privacy standards across North America. We are currently Canada's largest Bitcoin ATM network with over 900 cryptocurrency terminals across all provinces.

About INS Market:

INS Market is a prominent convenience store chain in Canada, committed to offering innovative services and providing a superior shopping experience. With a focus on customer satisfaction, INS Market continually strives to meet the evolving needs of its clientele.

SOURCE Localcoin

For further information: For press/media inquiries: [email protected]