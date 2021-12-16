Canada's Largest Weed Culture Party Created a Tripped-Out Funhouse
Dec 16, 2021, 07:00 ET
kind also revealed the 2021 kind Awards winners, including Carmel Cannabis (Brand of the Year and 4 total awards), and RuPaul's Drag Race star Lajanga Estranja (kindest Cannabis Influencer).
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's largest weed culture party brought a tripped-out funhouse to life in Toronto, complete with circus performances and a recreation of Alice in Wonderland.
The kind Winter Fair, presented by Canna Cabana and Kolab Project, turned REBEL nightclub into a choose-your-own cannabis adventure on Wednesday night. Proof of vaccination was required to attend.
"Our mission has always been to help push the intersection of cannabis, culture, and kindness," said Joshua Nagel, kind founder and publisher. "We're proud to shine a light on the best people and experiences this space has to offer."
kind also announced the winners of the 2021 kind Awards, a celebration of cannabis culture and industry movers chosen by 233 budtenders across Canada. "The industry needed a scorecard determined by budtenders on the frontlines, not brand bucks," said Nagel.
Caramel Cannabis led this year's winners, taking Brand of the Year, Craft Brand of The Year, Best Indica Flower, and Best Sativa Pre Roll. kind staff voted on additional award categories, naming RuPaul's Drag Race star Lajanga Estranja the kindest Cannabis Influencer. Full winners list below.
About kind
kind is Canada's largest cannabis magazine, covering weed, arts, food, health, travel, and more. It prints four editions per year, amounting to 130,000 copies distributed nationwide through more than 550 legal cannabis retailers. Find kind on Instagram at @kind.mag, and online at kindmagazine.ca.
Full List of kind Awards Winners
Voted on by budtenders:
Brand of The Year
Carmel
Craft Brand of The Year
Carmel
CBD of The Year
MediPharm Labs
Best Edible
Indiva
Best Sativa Flower
MTL Cannabis
Best Indica Flower
Carmel
Best Hybrid Flower
Qwest
Best Indica Cartridge
Back Forty
Best Sativa Cartridge
Kolab
Best Hybrid Cartridge
BZAM
Best Indica Pre Roll
Back Forty
Best Sativa Pre Roll
Carmel
Best Hybrid Pre Roll
Msiku
Best Concentrate
Greybeard
Best Topical
Dosecann
Best Beverage
Collective Project
Best Vaporizer
Pax
Retailer of The Year
Miss Jones
Voted on by kind:
Canadian Cannabis Company of The Year
High Tide
The kind Brand of The Year (People, Purpose and Product)
Pure Sunfarms
Best Ad Campaign of 2021
Up Cannabis
People's Choice Award
Shred
Best Cannabis Acquisition of The Year
The Supreme Cannabis Company by Canopy Growth Corp.
kindest Cannabis Creative Agency
Sister Merci
kindest Innovation in Cannabis Advertising
Miss Jones
kindest Cannabis Chef
Jordan Wagman
kindest Cannabis Influencer
Laganja Estranja
kindest Person in Cannabis
Jacqui Child
kind Winter Fair Partners
Kolab Project, Canna Cabana
kind Winter Fair Gold Sponsors
Flowr, Organigram, Canopy Growth, Tremblant Cannabis, Miss Jones
kind Winter Fair Sponsors
Carmel, Green Monké, Sessions Cannabis, Sister Merci, WYLD, Furna, PAX, The Boston Beer Company, Weed Me, GB, Spiffy, The House of Cannabis, MTL Cannabis, MediPharm Labs
SOURCE Kind Magazine
For further information: For more information on kind magazine, the kind Awards or kind Winter Fair, please contact Joshua Nagel at [email protected]
Share this article