Canada's Largest Weed Culture Party Created a Tripped-Out Funhouse

kind also revealed the 2021 kind Awards winners, including Carmel Cannabis (Brand of the Year and 4 total awards), and RuPaul's Drag Race star Lajanga Estranja (kindest Cannabis Influencer).

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's largest weed culture party brought a tripped-out funhouse to life in Toronto, complete with circus performances and a recreation of Alice in Wonderland.

The kind Winter Fair, presented by Canna Cabana and Kolab Project, turned REBEL nightclub into a choose-your-own cannabis adventure on Wednesday night. Proof of vaccination was required to attend.

"Our mission has always been to help push the intersection of cannabis, culture, and kindness," said Joshua Nagel, kind founder and publisher. "We're proud to shine a light on the best people and experiences this space has to offer."

kind also announced the winners of the 2021 kind Awards, a celebration of cannabis culture and industry movers chosen by 233 budtenders across Canada. "The industry needed a scorecard determined by budtenders on the frontlines, not brand bucks," said Nagel.

Caramel Cannabis led this year's winners, taking Brand of the Year, Craft Brand of The Year, Best Indica Flower, and Best Sativa Pre Roll. kind staff voted on additional award categories, naming RuPaul's Drag Race star Lajanga Estranja the kindest Cannabis Influencer. Full winners list below.

About kind

kind is Canada's largest cannabis magazine, covering weed, arts, food, health, travel, and more. It prints four editions per year, amounting to 130,000 copies distributed nationwide through more than 550 legal cannabis retailers. Find kind on Instagram at @kind.mag , and online at kindmagazine.ca .

Full List of kind Awards Winners

Voted on by budtenders:

Brand of The Year

Carmel

Craft Brand of The Year

Carmel

CBD of The Year

MediPharm Labs

Best Edible

Indiva

Best Sativa Flower

MTL Cannabis

Best Indica Flower

Carmel

Best Hybrid Flower

Qwest

Best Indica Cartridge

Back Forty

Best Sativa Cartridge

Kolab

Best Hybrid Cartridge

BZAM

Best Indica Pre Roll

Back Forty

Best Sativa Pre Roll

Carmel

Best Hybrid Pre Roll

Msiku

Best Concentrate

Greybeard

Best Topical

Dosecann

Best Beverage

Collective Project

Best Vaporizer

Pax

Retailer of The Year

Miss Jones

Voted on by kind:

Canadian Cannabis Company of The Year

High Tide

The kind Brand of The Year (People, Purpose and Product)

Pure Sunfarms

Best Ad Campaign of 2021

Up Cannabis

People's Choice Award

Shred

Best Cannabis Acquisition of The Year

The Supreme Cannabis Company by Canopy Growth Corp.

kindest Cannabis Creative Agency

Sister Merci

kindest Innovation in Cannabis Advertising

Miss Jones

kindest Cannabis Chef

Jordan Wagman

kindest Cannabis Influencer

Laganja Estranja

kindest Person in Cannabis

Jacqui Child

kind Winter Fair Partners

Kolab Project, Canna Cabana

kind Winter Fair Gold Sponsors

Flowr, Organigram, Canopy Growth, Tremblant Cannabis, Miss Jones

kind Winter Fair Sponsors

Carmel, Green Monké, Sessions Cannabis, Sister Merci, WYLD, Furna, PAX, The Boston Beer Company, Weed Me, GB, Spiffy, The House of Cannabis, MTL Cannabis, MediPharm Labs

