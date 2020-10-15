Canada's Largest Indoor Light Park and Christmas Market Returns

Working alongside the Calgary Stampede and Alberta Health Services, Noel Christmas returns with a detailed health and safety plan. "With the challenges that the global pandemic presents, the health and safety of Calgarians is our top priority," notes Jonathan Houweling, co-founder of Noel Christmas. "Guests, staff, volunteers, and vendors will have stringent protocols to follow, including mandatory masks, temperature checks, hand sanitizing, and physical distancing."

"We selected the BMO Centre at Stampede Park because our goal is to ensure that Calgarians are as comfortable and safe as possible at our event," adds Houweling. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BMO Centre achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council ® (GBAC) STAR™. Under the guidance of GBAC, the BMO Centre has implemented international best practices for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. The venue now joins an exclusive group of leaders who have implemented the most rigorous regulations for preparing for, responding to, and recovering from future outbreaks and pandemics.

Calgarians can enjoy Noel Christmas throughout the holiday season, from November 27th - January 3rd. The family-friendly event features a Santa's Village, live music, an expanded and improved artisan vendor market, and festive food and drink, all within the warmth and comfort of a spacious and well-ventilated indoor venue. Guests of all ages will be in awe of the Christmas light display at Noel, which is illuminated with over a million twinkling bulbs and features an immersive light tunnel, a 50 foot Christmas tree, larger than life animals, and other new and exciting installations.

Noel Christmas will be the first live event to take place inside the BMO Centre's new Hall F. "We are excited to share the bigger and brighter Noel Christmas Festival with Calgary," says Houweling. "On top of the prevention, response, and recovery accreditation, the beauty of this year's space is that Halls E and F of the BMO Centre offer on-site ticketing and entry, ample parking, C-train access, ATMs, internet connectivity, commercial-scale washrooms, and liquor licensing on-site, all spread across more than 100,000 square feet of useable space."

Noel Christmas is currently accepting vendor applications for the expanded and improved Christmas market and details on the hiring fair will be released shortly. "Like last year, we aim to hire over 100 Calgarians to help celebrate the holiday season," notes co-founder Stephen Verhoeff. "Working at Noel Christmas is fun, festive, and rewarding. We hope that our hiring fair can help Calgarians affected by job loss due to the global pandemic, especially during the holiday season."

Calgarians can register now for early bird access at noelchristmas.ca. Once registered, guests will be notified when tickets go live and can have a first look at the best family value opportunities available to attend.

Noel Christmas has once again teamed up with local events company, Red Door Events, and Calgary based creative firm, Full Blast Creative, to create an exceptional guest experience for all Noel Christmas attendees.

About Noel Christmas

Noel Christmas is an annual Christmas festival held at Stampede Park in Calgary, Alberta. We are a family-friendly festival running from late November through early January. For more information, please visit noelchristmas.ca.

