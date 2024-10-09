Canada's Largest Independent Convenience Store Association Angered by Federal Government Restrictions on Nicotine Pouches

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting in Ottawa, the United Korean Commerce & Industry Association of Canada (UKCIA) is expressing frustration and anger towards the federal Minister of Health Mark Holland for banning the sale of nicotine pouches in convenience stores. A move that will hurt small business.

Kenny Shim, President of the UKCIA, stated: "Convenience store operators are diligent in following government regulations and are a cornerstone of their communities, often knowing customers by name. By recommending safer alternatives like nicotine pouches to smokers, our members play an active role in helping people quit smoking. However, banning the sale of nicotine pouches from our stores, while allowing only pharmacies to sell them doesn't help consumers quit. Instead, it eliminates convenient access to these less harmful products and will instead drive our customers towards the black market or even worse, back to smoking cigarettes."

Recent suggestions that minors are able to easily purchase nicotine pouches from convenience stores is wildly inaccurate. Convenience stores have long been trusted to sell a wide variety of age restricted products including tobacco, alcohol and lottery tickets and have an excellent track record when it comes to checking ID. Selling these products responsibly has been a lifeline for convenience stores, enabling small family-owned stores to better compete with larger retailers.

"We've already seen how the Ontario government's efforts to address illicit cigarettes brought revenue back to local businesses. But this isn't enough—we need something at the federal level to protect small businesses. According to a recent industry report, one quarter of convenience stores in rural areas are closing, and the number of profitable stores keeps declining. The continued overregulation of regulated and approved products like nicotine pouches will only worsen this trend.", added Shim.

In conversations with parliamentarians in Ottawa, the UKCIA communicated its members' concerns, urging the federal government to develop a balanced solution that addresses both public health concerns and the economic realities of small businesses.

The UKCIA represents over 2,500 independent family-owned convenience stores across Canada. Together they see tens of thousands of customers every day and plan to make their concerns known to voters during the next federal election.

