Canada's largest cycling event for youth mental health returns this month with both in-person and virtual riders

Cindy Chisvin, one of this year's riders, is excited to get back to Caledon Ski Club for her fifth Jack Ride. "As a mental health professional, the Jack Ride reinforces why I do the work I do," Cindy said. "Our team name is the initials of a close friend's son who died by suicide, and I ride to honour his memory. Raising money for mental health awareness and to end the stigma is what is most important to me."

After two years of exclusively virtual activities, this year's edition will feature an in-person ride in Caledon, Ontario, as well as the option to participate virtually anywhere in Canada. The in-person ride is sold out with 1,000 riders already registered to set off from Caledon Ski Club in Ontario! But there are unlimited spots for virtual riders all over Canada for groups of any size. Virtual riders can set their own distance and goal for themselves and complete their Jack Ride wherever they would like – in their neighbourhood, at the cottage, or even on their stationary bike at home! And if biking isn't their jam, virtual riders can walk, hike, run, swim, scooter, or choose whichever activity works for them to support Jack.org. The virtual participation can happen on May 28th or anytime in the following 4-6 weeks.

Michelle Mackey, a news reporter, anchor, and weather specialist with CityNews Toronto, will emcee the in-person event. "I'm thrilled to be hosting this year's Ride. As someone who struggled with anorexia as a young adult, I know the importance of Jack.org," she said. "It's a true honour to be a part of this country-wide initiative for youth mental health!"

Annika Eng, who is joining for her second Jack Ride, will be participating virtually in her hometown of North Vancouver, British Columbia. "My favourite Jack Ride memory was riding in my local community and seeing other members of the Jack.org community – whom I did not know – wearing their Jack Ride jerseys loud and proud," said Annika.

Kneev Sharma, a former Jack Talks youth speaker and first-time Jack Rider, will be joining us all the way from Finland! "As a veteran Jack Talks speaker and outspoken mental health advocate, I am always looking for more ways to help destroy the barriers around the mental health conversation," Kneev said. "I've helped bring the conversation into the lives of many friends and peers over the past few months in Finland and hope to continue expanding it further through the Jack Ride."

"As our major fundraiser, Jack Ride is a highlight of the year for me and for our team," said Eric Windeler, Founder & Executive Director of Jack.org. "This incredible event brings together our amazing community in support of Jack.org's critical youth mental health programs."

"In 2021, our Jack Riders (1,585) raised over $2 million from over 13,500 donors to fuel the work of our staff and our national network of young leaders in every province and territory of Canada," he added. "The impact of the pandemic has been hardest on our youth, which makes our peer-to-peer mental health education work more important now than ever."

"We were blown away by the support of the past two virtual Jack Rides. But we couldn't be more excited to have 1,000 riders back 'safely' in person this year, as well as many more participating virtually all across Canada for Jack.org!", he concludes.

To support riders like Cindy, Annika, Kneev, and Eric, visit our Donation page, hit "Donate" and search their name. Jack.org would also love you to join as a virtual participant in your community, or maybe you would like to join in on the fun as a volunteer in Caledon? Register to ride or volunteer on the Jack Ride website .

About Jack.org

Founded by Eric Windeler and his wife Sandra Hanington after they tragically lost their son Jack to suicide, Jack.org is the only Canadian charity training and empowering a network of young leaders in mental health. These incredible youth lead mental health conversations among their peers thanks to innovative programs that they helped design. Through Jack Talks , Jack Chapters , Jack Summits , Jack Originals , Be There , and BeThereCertificate.org , young leaders identify and dismantle barriers to positive mental health in their communities. Jack.org is working towards a Canada where all young people understand how to take care of their own mental health and look out for each other. A Canada without shame, where all those who need support get the help they deserve. With thousands of young leaders across every province and territory, the movement is only just getting started. To learn more, please visit Jack.org , BeThere.org and BeThereCertificate.org .

Instagram: @jackdotorg | Facebook | TikTok | Twitter | LinkedIn: Jack.org

Members of the media are welcome to attend the in-person Jack Ride in Caledon, Ontario. Contact Nimanthie for more information. Interviews with Jack.org's Founder, senior staff, and young leaders are available on request.

SOURCE Jack.org

For further information: Nimanthie Ariyasinghe | [email protected]