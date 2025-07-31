Canada's Largest Bitcoin ATM Operator Now Offers Solana ($SOL)

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Localcoin, a leader in the cryptocurrency ATM industry, announces the addition of Solana ($SOL) to its extensive network of Bitcoin ATMs across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. As the largest provider in these regions to offer $SOL purchases with cash, Localcoin reaffirms its mission to expand access to innovative cryptocurrencies and empower users to diversify their digital asset portfolios with ease.

Solana Now Available at Localcoin ATMs

Users can now buy Solana ($SOL) with cash at Localcoin ATMs. Renowned for its high-speed, low-cost blockchain and thriving ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), Solana is a preferred choice for crypto enthusiasts and investors worldwide. This addition aligns with Localcoin's commitment to making cutting-edge cryptocurrencies accessible, secure, and simple for all users.

"At Localcoin, we're not just leading the way—we're shaping the future of crypto accessibility. Being the largest operator to offer Solana ($SOL) purchases with cash is a milestone, but it's just the beginning. Our team is focused on expanding our ATM network, introducing more innovative digital assets, and building a platform that makes crypto simple, secure, and available to everyone, " said Tristan Fong, CEO of Localcoin.

How to Buy Solana at Localcoin ATMs

Step 1 – Obtain a Solana Wallet

Before visiting an ATM, ensure you have a compatible Solana wallet and its QR code ready.

Step 2 – Locate a Nearby ATM

Use Localcoin's ATM locator to find the closest machine to your location.

Step 3 – Initiate Your Transaction

At the Localcoin ATM:

Select Solana ($SOL) as your cryptocurrency .

($SOL) as your . Scan your wallet 's QR code using the ATM scann

Step 4 – Finalize Your Purchase

Insert cash and review the displayed amount. A service fee will apply based on the current $SOL market rate. Use code SOL35 for 35% off transaction fees when purchasing $SOL.

Step 5 – Receive Your Solana

Once confirmed, $SOL will be sent directly to your wallet address.

Why Solana?

Solana is capable of finalizing transactions in under half a second and can process up to 65,000 transactions per second. Its speed and scalability make it a favorite among developers and investors.

As of July 22, 2025, Solana's market capitalization exceeds $108 billion, ranking it among the world's leading cryptocurrencies.

About Solana ($SOL)

Solana is the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain, a high-performance Layer 1 platform launched in 2020 by Solana Labs, founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal. Known for its hybrid Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-History (PoH) consensus, Solana delivers fast, secure, and decentralized transactions at minimal cost. It powers a growing ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and gaming applications.

About Localcoin

Localcoin empowers individuals worldwide to easily convert cash into crypto. With thousands of ATMs across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, Localcoin offers a seamless gateway into the digital financial ecosystem.

From payments and remittances to online purchases and investments, Localcoin ATMs provide secure, convenient access to the crypto economy.

