Canada's Largest AI Hackathon Mobilizes Youth to Tackle Unprecedented Climate Challenges, Driven by One Degree Cooler and the United Nations Association in Canada

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - One Degree Cooler , a youth-led non-profit focused on climate change, announced the launch of Canada's largest AI hackathon taking place March 21-23, 2025 at the University of Toronto's Myhal Centre for Engineering, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship.

This event is a collaboration with GenAI Genesis and includes sponsorship from Google, Cohere, RBC, CGI, and others. Panels of judges will award more than $15,000 worth of prizes based on innovation and impact.

This event has attracted over 2,200 applications from 25 countries, with approximately 550 participants competing in-person.

Lucas Allen, founder of One Degree Cooler:

"After speaking at COP28, I realized that new approaches are required to boost youth engagement around climate change, shifting the conversation from problems to solutions. This hackathon provides an exciting forum for youth to collaborate and use AI to benefit the planet while having fun along the way."

Aki Temisevä, CEO of the United Nations Association in Canada:

"We are delighted to be supporting this important initiative empowering youth to work hands-on with technology to find solutions to climate change. UNA-Canada is deeply involved in work surrounding Sustainable Development Goal 5: Climate Action, and I look forward to seeing how the hackathon generates creative solutions to the world's greatest challenge."

During the event, hackers can get help from mentors, access various workshops, attend speaker sessions, and enjoy great food while networking with experts and fellow hackers.

ABOUT ONE DEGREE COOLER (onedegreecooler.org): One Degree Cooler is a youth-led non-profit organization committed to driving youth engagement on climate change through innovation. Key initiatives include green internships , climate hackathons and global collaborations. Based in Toronto, Canada, ODC has more than 5,000 youth participating globally from more than 30 school chapters spanning 20+ countries.

ABOUT UNA-CANADA: UNA-Canada is a national charitable organization that has brought to life the core principles of the United Nations since 1946. They invest across generations to support Canadians in the pursuit of global priorities that include good health, equality, peace, and environmental sustainability. Their programmes celebrate diversity, empathy-based learning, and solution-seeking opportunities to shared challenges.

