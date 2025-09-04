Canada's IT Event of the Year: Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal Registration Opens

Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced that registration is now open for the Canadian edition of its renowned Info-Tech LIVE 2025 conference. Taking place November 25–26, 2025, at the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal, the two-day event will unite CIOs, IT executives, and industry leaders to explore actionable strategies and peer-driven insights under the theme, "Transform IT. Transform Everything."

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has confirmed that registration is now open for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal. As the Canadian stop on the firm's global 2025 LIVE tour, the event marks a highly anticipated return to Canada. The premier conference will feature keynote sessions, breakout discussions, and analyst-led engagements designed to help IT leaders translate research into practical action.

With a strong focus on addressing both Canadian and global IT challenges, the Montreal LIVE event will spotlight critical topics including AI adoption, exponential technologies, cybersecurity resilience, and operational efficiency. Attendees will have access to exclusive research insights, one-on-one analyst meetings, and opportunities to collaborate with peers navigating similar challenges across industries.

"What sets LIVE apart is the opportunity for IT leaders to move from theory to execution with the help of our research and analysts," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison . "LIVE 2025 in Montreal will deliver the actionable insights and analyst guidance IT leaders need to address emerging challenges, adapt to shifting technologies, and drive transformation that impacts their entire organizations."

What to Expect at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal, November 25-26

Mainstage Keynotes : Insights from prominent industry experts and Info-Tech analysts on the future of IT leadership and innovation.





: Insights from prominent industry experts and Info-Tech analysts on the future of IT leadership and innovation. Breakout Sessions and Roundtables : Practical discussions addressing pressing priorities in AI, security, data, and organizational transformation.





: Practical discussions addressing pressing priorities in AI, security, data, and organizational transformation. Analyst Alley : Personalized, one-on-one advisory sessions offering tailored guidance on IT roadmaps and strategies.





: Personalized, one-on-one advisory sessions offering tailored guidance on IT roadmaps and strategies. Peer Networking: Opportunities to connect with IT professionals and leaders from across Canada and beyond.

As part of its global LIVE series, Info-Tech's Montreal conference will conclude a tour that has brought thousands of IT leaders together in Brisbane, Las Vegas, and Barcelona. This Canadian stop provides a unique opportunity for attendees to gain global insights while engaging with region-specific perspectives.

Further details on keynote speakers and the agenda will be announced soon. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders and analysts for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting [email protected].

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to showcase their products and services to an engaged audience of IT decision-makers at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal. For more information about exhibitor opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

