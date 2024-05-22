Canada's inaugural Basic Income Guarantee (BIG) Forum (Forum2024.ca), is being held in Ottawa from May 23rd to May 26th, 2024

OTTAWA, ON, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The BIG Forum represents a groundbreaking initiative convening thought leaders, policymakers, academics and advocates from many sectors across Canada and beyond who are working for solutions to the income insecurity and connected crises this country is facing. More than 200 participants from across the country will be in Ottawa, and more joining online.

Basic Income Guarantee Forum 2024 (CNW Group/Basic Income Guarantee Forum)

This landmark event has been organized by a consortium of basic income leaders and allies, with the support of a diverse group of sponsors. We believe that everyone in Canada deserves a secure future where health, housing, a sustainable environment, and other aspects of a decent life are within reach.

The BIG Forum features an exciting array of prominent leaders in their fields, from food security to Indigenous issues, and mental health to work and social services. They include Ugo Gentilini, a lead economist at the World Bank studying social protection systems, esteemed health care advocate Dr. Danielle Martin, renowned basic income author Evelyn Forget, and former basic income recipients from the Ontario pilot. Senator Kim Pate and elected officials for other levels of government who support a national framework for a livable basic income guarantee will also contribute to this first-of-its-kind gathering geared to what works for Canada.

Through sharing knowledge, building connections across different people, ideas and sectors, and strategizing for action to get the results we urgently need, all participants at the Forum have an opportunity to explore the potential of basic income as a transformative, forward-thinking route to a better future.

Event Details:

What: Basic Income Guarantee Forum 2024

Basic Income Guarantee Forum 2024 When: May 23-26, 2024

May 23-26, 2024 Where: University of Ottawa , Learning Crossroads (CRX) Building

Media representatives are invited to attend the Basic Income Guarantee Forum 2024 to gain insight into this vital public policy issue.

SOURCE Basic Income Guarantee Forum

For further information: For a media pass and/or for interview requests, please contact Tom Cooper, [email protected]