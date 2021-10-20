Canada's Hydra Energy First Company to Deliver a Hydrogen-Converted, Heavy-Duty Vehicle to a Paying Fleet Customer

Lodgewood Enterprises , a full service short and long-haul trucking company based out of Prince George, British Columbia, has received the initial truck marking the first of 12 semi-trucks to be converted with Hydra's fully reversible, hydrogen-diesel conversion kit at no cost to Lodgewood. The clean trucks will run on low-carbon hydrogen at a fixed discount below the cost of diesel which Hydra has sourced from Canadian industrial chemical provider, Chemtrade .

"As a fleet owner, it was an easy decision to adopt Hydra's low risk, co-combustion technology and to begin reducing emissions immediately without negatively impacting truck performance, warranty, and driver experience," said Lodgewood President, Arlene Gagne. "Our converted fleet stands to reduce CO2 emissions by over 800 tonnes per year helping us also attract a newer, younger generation of drivers concerned with the environment. And we've lowered our fuel costs in the process. We're proud to have one of the first hydrogen-converted trucks on the road and look forward to our continued partnership with Hydra."

"This first truck delivery is not only a major milestone for Hydra but also for clean trucking overall and for Canada's push for net-zero emissions by 2050. Although heavy-duty trucking accounts for only 1.37% of vehicles on the road, it accounts for 30% of road-related emissions," stated Hydra Energy CEO, Jessica Verhagen. "Hydrogen-fueled transportation is often talked about in the future, especially when it comes to truck fleets that can take years to turn over. We've proven with our innovative HaaS business model and practical retrofit approach for existing trucks that scalable, affordable hydrogen-powered trucking is a reality today."

Hydra's HaaS model uniquely connects existing low-carbon hydrogen supply and demand in a way that delivers immediate off-takers for chemical companies' by-product hydrogen and guarantees commercial fleet operators long-term fuel contracts at diesel-equivalent (or lower) prices. For Prince George-based trucking companies specifically, this entails a special discount thanks to Hydra's agreement with Chemtrade in the region. Hydra pays for and installs fully reversible, hydrogen-diesel, co-combustion conversion kits into commercial fleet trucks and the necessary fueling stations reducing risk and investment for fleet customers. Further risk reduction was achieved with Hydra's completion of a successful three-year pilot test program in Prince George covering over 200,000 kms on commercial routes with commercial drivers tackling the freezing temperatures and uphill climbs the region is known for.

Adds Verhagen, "Lodgewood is the ideal first customer due to their location within B.C., their return-to-base routes, and their eagerness to adopt new technologies. They also now benefit from the CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program Incentives administered by the BC Trucking Association and the Province of British Columbia's expansion of hydrogen-powered vehicle weight allowances by 1,000 kg, allowing for the addition of hydrogen tanks with no loss of payload to fleets. We look forward to delivering their next hydrogen-converted trucks and to working with other commodity haulers looking to switch to clean trucking sooner than later."

Other fleet owners in the Prince George area with round trips no longer than 1,000 kms can test out the Lodgewood converted truck and sign on to have their trucks converted later next year. This is when the hydrogen capture at Chemtrade's local plant will be completed, and low-carbon hydrogen fuel will be flowing. To reserve your spot, please contact [email protected] .

Hydra's technology has been in development since 2012. Moving from prototype to commercially proven technology has been possible thanks to the support of the Government of Canada's Innovation Research Assistance Program (IRAP) , the Low Carbon Economy Fund (LCEF) , Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) , Innovate BC , the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) , NSERC , MITACS , and Just Business .

About Hydra Energy

Hydra Energy (Hydra) is the world's first Hydrogen-as-a-Service (HaaSTM) provider for commercial fleets looking to reduce emissions and costs today with limited risk and no up-front investment. The company's innovative approach sources low-carbon hydrogen from leading chemical partners and provides clean fuel to fleets at diesel-equivalent (or lower) prices enabling an immediate and affordable transition to cleaner trucking. By quickly converting semi-trucks with Hydra's proprietary hydrogen-diesel, co-combustion injection system in exchange for long-term fuel contracts, fleet operators can reduce emissions and optimize truck performance and fuel efficiency regardless of payload and weather.

Hydra and its partners uniquely deliver real hydrogen now and are committed to making the world run better and greener when it comes to goods' transportation. For more information, please visit www.hydraenergy.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn .

For further information: Kirstin Gulbransen, [email protected], (480) 486-9176

