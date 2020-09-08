Canada's Hidden Treasure Is This Fall's Next Big Beauty Trend

This unique clay is featured in Canadian brand Bl'eau's Glacial Oceanic Clay Masks which are infused with other natural ingredients including algae, seaweed, organic coconut oil, aloe vera and spirulina to exfoliate and soothe the skin gently. Bl'eau's hero product, the Organics Glacial Oceanic Clay Mask, is NSF certified organic and has a "non-drying" formula that makes this clay mask more gentle on sensitive skin while effectively sealing in moisture. Through innovative technology, Bl'eau has extracted elements from their Glacial Oceanic Clay, including Glacial Oceanic Mineral Water. Formulated as the base in their Hydrate Collection, this rare ingredient is rich in nourishing sea minerals, as well as vitamins A, E and F to soothe the skin while promoting healthy cell renewal, providing customers with a spa-like experience at home.

"Bl'eau is committed to providing the purest and most rejuvenating skincare blends," says Melanie Liu, Chief Operating Officer at Bl'eau. "Through the magic of Canadian Oceanic Glacial Clay and other natural ingredients sourced sustainably from the Earth, our products have proven to restore damaged skin, making them a seamless addition to our customer's post-summer skincare regimen."

Bl'eau's collection includes a variety of products, all containing Canadian Glacial Oceanic Clay, to help customer's settle into a fresh skincare routine this Fall. All products are available for purchase in Canada and the United States through their website, www.bleaubeauty.com , including Glacial Oceanic Clay Masks, Glacial Mineral Toner, Hydrating Glacial Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Glacial Moisturizing Emulsion.

About Bl'eau

Bl'eau is bringing innovative skincare solutions to the market that help people achieve radiant skin naturally and ethically, ensuring what you put on your skin is safe. In addition to being cruelty-free and never tested on animals, all of Bl'eau's products are formulated without parabens, toxins, GMOs, TEA, DEA, synthetic chemicals, sulfates SLS and SLES, PEGs, Ethoxylate, Formaldehyde and mineral oils. They believe in the healing powers of the land and operate with the utmost respect for the natural landscape from which they derive their ingredients, working with the government of British Columbia to ensure the highest standard of eco-friendly sourcing. The company headquarters in Richmond, British Columbia. Find out more at www.bleaubeauty.com.

