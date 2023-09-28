TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The 23rd Annual Canada's Healthy Workplace Month® (CHWM) is a four-week celebration designed to introduce workplace health to organizations and support those that are already promoting healthy workplaces.

The theme for October 2023 is: "Celebrate Your Workplace Culture"

Canada's Healthy Workplace Month® is about celebrating employees, their successes, and their accomplishments! During October, every employer is encouraged to take extra time to recognize their employees and show them how vital they are to the success of their organization.

Each week, organizations will be challenged to participate in activities based on the weekly themes. This year's weekly challenge themes are:

Week 1 – Diversity in the Workplace

Week 2 – Physical and Mental Health & Wellbeing

Week 3 – Community

Week 4 – Social Wellness

Why Collaboration Between Employers and Employees is so Important to Fostering a Healthy Workplace Culture

An organization's culture expresses its unique personality, character, and philosophy. Culture consists of shared beliefs, values, and purpose which are communicated and reinforced through various methods, ultimately shaping both the employee and customer experience.

Healthy organizations promote a culture of health, safety, and wellbeing and align workplace health plans strategically to business strategy and goals. Building a culture of respect, integrity, tolerance, and diversity is foundational to a healthy workplace. A workplace culture that is accepting, inclusive, equitable, inspiring, and supportive positively influences employee physical and psychological health, safety, and wellbeing.

Take the Pledge

Canada's Healthy Workplace Month invites every organization to make a symbolic commitment to improve employee wellbeing by signing up online at Better Workplace Pledge. In return, we will reward your commitment to champion improvement by giving you a free download of the Healthy Workplace Essentials Guide, a valuable actionable strategic roadmap that uncomplicates planning and lays the foundation for success.

About Canada's Healthy Workplace Month (CHWM) - October 1st to 31st

The website for Canada's Healthy Workplace Month® (www.healthyworkplacemonth.ca) provides short-term practical tools and ideas for organizations to help them participate. As well, it provides case studies and long-term strategies for organizations to adopt as part of a comprehensive and integrated approach to organizational health.

The goals for Canada's Healthy Workplace Month® are to:

Increase awareness of comprehensive workplace health in Canada

Build awareness of workplace health research and how its outcomes apply to business productivity

Generate awareness and use of the Healthy Workplace® Standard , tools and resources, available through www.excellence.ca to all Canadian organizations

, tools and resources, available through www.excellence.ca to all Canadian organizations Increase the number of healthy workplaces in Canada

Recognize and celebrate progressive workplaces through the CHWM Great Employers Award

We hope your organization will join in the 23rd Annual Canada's Healthy Workplace Month® celebration. For ideas, activities, and strategies for the Month and beyond, visit www.healthyworkplacemonth.ca Let's value our people so our people will value their workplace!

Canada's Healthy Workplace Month is presented by Excellence Canada

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that is committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. Since 1992, Excellence Canada has helped thousands of organizations become cultures of continuous quality improvement and world-class role models, through its Organizational Excellence® Standard and its multi-level progressive methodology.

As a national authority on Organizational Excellence, Healthy Workplace®, and Mental Health at Work®, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program, of which the Patron is the Governor General of Canada.

Stay Connected

Follow Excellence Canada on LinkedIn

Follow Excellence Canada on Twitter

Follow Excellence Canada on Instagram

Follow Excellence Canada on Facebook

SOURCE Excellence Canada

For further information: Russ Gahan, Vice-President, Excellence Canada, Phone: 1-800-263-9648 ext 249, Email: [email protected]