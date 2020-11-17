Transportation fuels critical to Canada's energy future

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Liquid transportation fuels will continue to be a significant part of Canada's energy mix for generations to come, according to the Canadian Fuels Association's newly released vision, Driving to 2050.

Driving to 2050 reveals how the companies that produce and distribute transportation fuels across Canada will use innovation and embrace new technologies in order to continue to support a strong, resilient economy while contributing to Canada's climate change goals. Many of these innovations are currently underway and include new methods for producing gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel in addition to new products such as hydrogen and next generation biofuels that can be integrated into Canada's existing transportation fuel infrastructure.

"Climate change is still one of the biggest challenges of our time and Canada's fuels industry is doing its part to drive down carbon emissions," said Bob Larocque, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Fuels Association. "As we look forward, Canadians will continue to expect reliable, affordable and lower emission transportation choices. Our sector is up to the task of delivering emissions reductions without compromising our ability to support the movement of people and goods across Canada and around the world."

Canadian Fuels Association members and the 117,000 people working in the industry are proud to provide the transportation fuels that have kept Canada moving during the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead to the pandemic recovery and beyond, the sector is gearing up to fuel a better future.

"We don't need to start from scratch when we think about building a greener transportation network," says Larocque. "Our members are expanding electric vehicle charging stations to existing gas stations, producing more synthetic fuels using captured CO2 or co-processing petroleum at existing refineries with bio oils from solid waste that will lead to a lower-carbon future."

