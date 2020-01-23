Canada's first "WeLoveModainItaly Toronto" Italian Fashion event to launch January 28

Exclusive trade event will showcase high-quality Italian fashion to local market

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - CNA Federmoda continues its commitment to support and promote Italian SMEs in the fashion sector with the launch of "WeLoveModainItaly Toronto" on January 28 and 29, 2020, in the Arta Gallery spaces in Toronto's Distillery District. The CNA Fashion Union's companies, in partnership with Consorzio Moda in Italy, and with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as well as the Italian Trade Agency, will showcase a selection of Fall-Winter 2020/2021 collections to the local market.

The event will bring together Italian manufacturers and brands, fashion buyers, and industry professionals for an exclusive opportunity to network and start possible commercial relationships in Canada. A wide selection of "Made in Italy" Fall-Winter 2020/2021 collections will be on display, including men and women's apparel, fine leather goods, jewellery and accessories.

"International markets are increasingly asking for products that combine quality and design," explains Mr. Marco Landi, President of CNA Federmoda. "WeLoveModainItaly" will highlight the exquisite craftsmanship, quality and unique production and manufacturing processes with which Italian companies are globally renowned for," he continued.

A keynote presentation on the principles of "Made in Italy" and its close connection to sustainability will be held on Tuesday, January 28, with opening remarks by Antonio Franceschini, CNA Federmoda National Manager. President of Consorzio Moda in Italy, Mr. Roberto Corbelli, who is a specialist in research and analysis of trends, will lead further discussion on agenda topics.

The Italian Government will be represented by Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ivan Scalfarotto, accompanied by the Italian Ambassador to Canada, H.E. Claudio Taffuri and the Italian Trade Commissioner to Canada, Matteo Picariello. During his mission to Canada for "WeLoveModainItaly Toronto," Mr. Scalfarotto will assess the CETA agreement impact on trade exchange.

"With the free trade agreements, it is not necessary to have an ideological approach, but to look at the results," said Scalfarotto – "For example, since the start of the provisional CETA implementation, Italy has exported 438 million Euros more to Canada. This shows how the national interest of a country like Italy, seventh in the world for exports and fifth for commercial surplus, is closely linked to markets and commercial exchanges opening."

A meeting with the aforementioned Italian organizations and the National President of CNA Federmoda, Marco Landi, is scheduled to take place on January 29 in Toronto.

The event is open to trade professionals and media. To register, please RSVP to [email protected]. For news and updates, follow @welovemodainitaly on Facebook.

About CNA Federmoda

The CNA Federmoda Association (fb @cnafedermoda) joins together the textile, clothing, shoe, fur & leather, fashion, eyewear manufacturers and affiliate businesses, protecting and representing approximately 25,000 small-scale manufacturers and other SMEs in the Italian fashion industry, both private-label producers and third-party manufacturers. CNA Federmoda is a Union (sectorial division) of CNA. CNA covers the entire Italian territory with more than 1,000 offices throughout the country's regions, provinces and cities.

About ITA - Italian Trade Agency

The Italian Trade Agency is the governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investments in Italy. It operates through a worldwide network of 79 offices in 65 countries, including two in Canada located in Toronto and Montreal. ITA acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy and provides a wide range of services: information, assistance, consulting and promotion to Italian and Canadian companies willing to establish business relationships.

About Consorzio Moda in Italy

MODA IN ITALY – Consorzio tra Produttori del Settore Moda dell'Emilia Romagna is a Consortium for Internationalisation gathering Italian manufacturing and service companies, and in particular, those producing their own brand of men's, ladies' and children's fashion collections and those offering specialist services for the fashion sector.

