Canada's First Therapy Cost Calculator Launches to Make Mental Health Planning Easier

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Purposeful Change Psychotherapy, a trusted provider of mental health services in Canada, is proud to announce the launch of its Therapy Cost Calculator, now available on the company's website. This new tool is designed to help users better understand and plan for therapy, by providing personalized session estimates, insights into out-of-pocket costs, and support for therapy planning.

Find out how much therapy costs in Canada, plan your sessions, and make the most of your budget with the Therapy Cost Calculator. (CNW Group/Purposeful Change Psychotherapy)

With the rising demand for mental health support, many people face financial concerns that can delay or deter them from seeking the help they need. Purposeful Change Psychotherapy's Therapy Cost Calculator empowers users to explore costs based on their insurance coverage and budget. By providing clear, customized estimates, the calculator helps individuals feel informed and prepared as they take the first step toward improving their mental health and well-being.

"Through conversations with clients, I recognize financing sessions can feel like a barrier to getting started," said Sukaina Nathoo, Founder & Clinical Director at Purposeful Change Psychotherapy. "Creating this therapy cost calculator allows individuals who want to take care of their mental health and wellness to feel better prepared and planned."

The Therapy Cost Calculator is part of Purposeful Change Psychotherapy's ongoing commitment to reducing barriers to mental health support and fostering a culture of high-quality care and customized treatment. Whether someone is new to therapy or planning a long-term commitment to their mental well-being, this tool provides the clarity needed to make informed decisions about their care.

Key Features of the Therapy Cost Calculator Include:

Personalized session estimates based on insurance coverage and budget.

Insights into out-of-pocket costs.

Support for therapy planning.

Access to insights on the average cost of therapy for Canadians.

About Purposeful Change Psychotherapy

Purposeful Change Psychotherapy is committed to empowering individuals, couples, families, and working professionals to improve their mental health and achieve purpose-driven outcomes. With a team of experienced registered psychotherapists, the practice offers customized, evidence-based therapy to help individuals navigate life's challenges, build resilience, and foster growth in all aspects of life.

For more information about the Therapy Cost Calculator or other mental health services, please visit purposefulchange.ca.

For further information, please contact: Sukaina Nathoo, Clinical Director, Registered Psychotherapist, [email protected], (437)688-5905