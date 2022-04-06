Canada's First Subscription Electrical Bike Service Launches in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Zygg mobility provides weekly and monthly subscription plans for a variety of ebike models, starting from $49/week or $99/month. Designed for personal riders, gig delivery riders, hotels and enterprise customers, Zygg subscriptions include free home delivery, next day repairs & home 'swaps', maintenance and even theft & damage protection.

Delivery rider on Zygg electric bike. (CNW Group/Zygg)

"Electric bikes are exploding in popularity, for good reason" says Zygg CEO & co-founder Kevin McLaughlin. "They are as easy to ride as any bicycle, but their electric assist extends the reach for everyone. Ebikes truly are a car-replacement for many trips across the Lower Mainland. Even for those of us over 40. (I like to say that ebikes come in 3 speeds: 5, 10 and 20 years younger.)"

Zygg ebikes was launched in Toronto in June 2020, and is very excited to be operating across the Greater Vancouver Area from a shop in Railtown. "Last week we on-boarded customers with ebikes who are using them for food delivery, and for commuting," adds Sachit Chawla, General Manager of Zygg Vancouver. "This week we will be delivering ebikes to our Enterprise customer Tiggy Delivery, a national quick food service venture based in the Vancouver area. Our goal is to get 500 ebikes out with riders this spring, and grow from there."

Zygg's founding ambition is to provide simple and affordable ebikes for everyone. The high cost of electric bikes and unknown maintenance costs can prevent some people from exploring the opportunity. Starting as low as $49/week or $99/month, Zygg is a great way for people to budget for the cost, and have a worry-free experience.

About Zygg ebikes

Zygg Mobility Inc. is a private Canadian company, launched in Toronto in June 2020. Zygg provides electric bikes for personal, delivery, hotels and enterprise use - including all repairs and maintenance, delivery and even reduced theft & damage liability.

Zygg CEO and co-founder Kevin McLaughlin is a founder/co-founder of 4 Canadian companies focused on healthy cities and/or urban mobility: Zygg, Evergreen Canada, AutoShare (now Enterprise carshare) and Vancouver's Modo - the car coop.

