Canada's first probiotic ginger beer hits the market, secures Dragon's Den deal

MEAFORD, ON, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Gingerbug, Canada's first and only wild fermented ginger beer, has secured a deal on the CBC's Dragon's Den with Arlene Dickinson of District Ventures Capital, to support its rapid retail expansion across the country.

Gingerbug's ginger beer was founded on a small, off-grid farm in rural Ontario and has quickly become a national brand. Post this Gingerbug founders Bren Silk and Megan Silk pitch their probiotic ginger beer on the CBC's Dragon's Den, November 30, 2023. Gingerbug was founded on a small, off-grid farm in rural Ontario and has quickly become a national brand. (CNW Group/Gingerbug Brewing Company Inc.)

Founded by industry outsiders, Gingerbug was launched on a small, off-grid farm in rural Ontario, and is reminiscent of the original, brewed, probiotic ginger beer from centuries past. The brand quickly attracted the attention of retail buyers across the country, and has been experiencing unprecedented growth since its entry into the marketplace in May 2023.

"The velocity at which the brand is growing is exceptional, and we are doing our best to keep up," says Gingerbug co-founder and CEO, Bren Silk. "We attribute the brand's rapid expansion to the drink itself, and of course, to its timing in the marketplace." Silk says he and co-founder Megan Silk are thrilled to have been able to partner with Canada's CPG (consumer packaged goods) expert, Arlene Dickinson.

"Bringing on Arlene and her team as partners for Gingerbug's next stage of growth just feels right," says Silk, who mentions he had hoped to secure a deal with Dickinson when he realized Gingerbug had been selected for the show. "Arlene has helped many brands scale in the health and wellness sectors, and the investment from District Ventures Capital is timed just right for our expansion." Silk mentions that the investment will close the company's seed investment round, and will help to bring production levels up in preparation for their Series A round of investment in 2024.

The episode of Dragon's Den, which aired on November 30 on the CBC, can be streamed for free on CBC Gem.

Gingerbug Brewing Company Inc. was founded in 2022 on a family farm in Meaford, Ontario. Gingerbug aims to produce approachable non-alcoholic, fermented beverages that anyone can enjoy as a healthy alternative to mainstream soda pop.

