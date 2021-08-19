Canada's first platform for recognizing, enabling and amplifying exceptional workplace culture makes its debut

"With a 2021 Angus Reid survey revealing that 60 percent of Canadians would leave their jobs for a pay increase of just 10 percent, organizations in this country must do more to recognize, enable, and amplify exceptional culture," said Rival CEO Andrew Reid. Tweet this

"With a 2021 Angus Reid survey revealing that 60 percent of Canadians would leave their jobs for a pay increase of just 10 percent, organizations in this country must do more to recognize, enable, and amplify exceptional culture," said Rival CEO Andrew Reid. "Achieving this both enriches the human experience and produces enormous benefits for organizations, from employee retention and securing top talent to boosting productivity and revenue."

Indeed, 92 percent of corporate executives responding to an earlier survey said that improving workplace culture increases company value, with more than half saying corporate culture influences productivity, creativity, profitability and growth rates.

The CWCI uses its benchmark data to certify Canadian organizations based on anonymous employee feedback collected using Rival's innovative chat-based survey platform. Every organization taking part in the certification process will receive a customized report on their specific workplace culture, with those that pass being automatically listed on the CWCI.

"The CWCI evaluates where your business stacks up in comparison to others, provides valuable workplace culture insights, and equips you with information on how to strategically evolve your workplace culture," Reid said. "This enables organizations to benchmark and differentiate themselves, and promote a people-first values system to potential new hires and existing employees."

Organizations taking part in certification trials have been impressed by the results.

"We have partnered with the CWCI and are excited about the nature of this modern chat-based survey in gathering the honest perspectives of everyone in the workplace," said Anne-Marie Pham, Executive Director of the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion.

