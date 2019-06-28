Canada's first plant-based pizza gets a made-in-Canada plant-based topping

Yves Veggie Pepperoni will top Pizza Pizza's new Super Plant Pizza, part of a new partnership between the brand and the QSR

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Plant-based pizza lovers have reason to celebrate, with the recent launch of Pizza Pizza's new Super Plant Pizza. The innovation, which will be available in all traditional Pizza Pizza restaurants across Canada, is made possible through a new partnership between the pizza chain and Yves Veggie Cuisine, the Canadian leader in plant-based foods.

The new pizza is made with a homestyle Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, a plant-based chorizo crumble and Yves Veggie Pepperoni. The Super Plant Pizza is available on any crust, including the chain's Cauliflower Crust, and can also be made vegan with a dairy-free cheese. Yves Veggie Pepperoni, a vegan, plant-based offering, is also available as a stand-alone pizza topping.

"At Yves, we've been creating delicious and nutritious plant-based snacking and meal options for more than 30 years," said Sandro D'Ascanio Vice President, Marketing and R&D at Hain Celestial Canada which markets and manufactures the Yves Veggie Cuisine brand. "So of course we're thrilled to see the growing demand for plant-based products in the Canadian market - and we're excited that mainstream foodservice brands like Pizza Pizza are meeting that demand head-on, with creativity and innovation."

Yves Veggie Pepperoni is also available at grocery retailers across Canada. Offering the great taste of meat-based pepperoni, the Yves product is low in saturated fat, trans fats and cholesterol, and is made without any artificial flavours or preservatives.

About Yves Veggie Cuisine

Founded in 1983, Yves Veggie Cuisine offers the widest variety of delicious plant-based meals and ingredients in Canada - with more than 40 types of Canadian-made, plant-based products. In 2018 and 2019, the brand was voted Canada's Most Trusted Vegan Brand by BrandSpark International. Learn more at yvesveggie.com.

About Pizza Pizza

For more than 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. With more than 750 locations across Canada, the company is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners – Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 – that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com for more information.

