Canada's First Muslim Charity Partnering With Four Local Charities to Address Critical Community Concerns

Human Concern International Hosting Panel Discussion in Support of Our Community Members with Mental Health and Disabilities

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Human Concern International , Canada's very first and oldest International Charity founded by Canadian Muslims, is partnering with four wonderful local charities: Naseeha, Nisa HelpLine, Smile Canada and Deen Support to support mental health initiatives and programs aimed at supporting people with disabilities.

We want to invite you to attend our virtual launch program on March 13th 2020 at 7pm (EST). Through a panel discussion, we will be speaking about:

How mental health affects Canadians at large. Why there is a need to invest in resources for people with disabilities.

During this conversation, that will be moderated by Teri Loretto-Valentik ( CBC, Algonquin college), we will touch upon HCI's mission to move people from crisis to sustainability, and how we are going to work with these four charities to bring solutions to the table. In short, we know the crisis. And we believe we can make a difference.

As proud Canadian Muslims we believe in the power of unity and joining hands to build a more inclusive Canada.

This panel will be streamed live on www.facebook.com/HCICanada/

SOURCE Human Concern International

For further information: Mohamed Osman Noorani (English), (437) 992-2184; Bouazza MACHE (French), (514) 668-1550, [email protected]