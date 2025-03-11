Canada's First Levered Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Expected to Begin Trading on March 18, 2025

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus with plans to bring Canada's first levered bitcoin and ether ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve Levered Bitcoin ETF ("LBIT") and Evolve Levered Ether ETF ("LETH" or together the "Evolve Funds") aim to offer investors leveraged exposure to the digital currencies, bitcoin and ether, respectively. LBIT and LETH are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on March 18, 2025, subject to TSX approval.

"Evolve is excited to launch Canada's first levered spot bitcoin and ether ETFs, offering investors additional exposure to bitcoin and ether through modest 25% leverage," says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. "In 2024, bitcoin surged 123% and ether gained 45%. Many Canadian investors favour modest leverage for its balance of enhanced returns and long-term focus. LBIT and LETH offer a strategic tool for amplifying exposure to these assets."

LBIT's investment objective is to provide Unitholders with exposure to 1.25x the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin while experiencing minimal tracking error by investing in other publicly offered investment funds managed by the Manager. LBIT intends to invest in the Evolve Bitcoin ETF, which is an investment fund currently managed by the Manager.

LETH's investment objective is to provide Unitholders with exposure to 1.25x the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of Ether while experiencing minimal tracking error by investing in other publicly offered investment funds managed by the Manager. LETH intends to invest in the Evolve Ether ETF, which is an investment fund currently managed by the Manager.

The Evolve Funds will use leverage in order to achieve their investment objectives. Leverage increases risk. Leverage will be created through the use of cash borrowings or as otherwise permitted under applicable securities legislation. The Evolve Funds will not use derivatives and does not intend to pay regular cash distributions.

Each Evolve Fund is offering the following units:

Evolve Fund USD Units CAD Units LBIT √ √ LETH √ √

LBIT and LETH do not seek to hedge any foreign currency exposure in respect of USD Units or CAD Units.

As it is the Evolve Funds intention to invest indirectly in bitcoin or ether on a passive basis, holdings will not be actively managed and accordingly, will not be hedged or repositioned to attempt to take defensive positions if the price of bitcoin or ether declines or is expected to decline, and it is not the intention of LBIT or LETH to attempt to predict increases in the price of bitcoin in order to increase returns.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF and mutual fund. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Investors should monitor their holdings, as frequently as daily, to ensure that they remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

CONTACT INFORMATION: Evolve ETFs, [email protected], t. 416.214.4884, tf.1.844.370.4884; MEDIA CONTACT: Keith Crone, [email protected], 416.966.8716